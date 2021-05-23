I Own You: Tyson Fury Signs Contract To Fight Deontay Wilder Third Time | Tyson Fury





Tyson Fury has vowed to knock out Deontay Wilder in the first round after signing a contract to fight the American for the third time. The 32-year-old appeared to be nearing an all-out British fight with Anthony Joshua to put all four world heavyweight titles on the line in Saudi Arabia, but Wilders’ team won an arbitration hearing that the American would expect another clash with Fury. . A trilogy fight with Wilder is now on the agenda, with Top Rank Boxing posting a video showing Fury signing up for the fight in the early hours of Sunday. Fury’s final game with Wilder is now scheduled for July 24, with the Las Vegas Allegiant Stadium, the 65,000-seat home of the NFL’s Raiders, the likely venue. Shall we do it and put him out of his misery? Fury asks in the video. Crack the other side of his skull? Give him one more shoulder injury, one more biceps injury, one leg injury, the whole lot. Wilder, contracts signed, you’re going to be smashed. When I say broken, I mean smash, smash, smash. You get knocked out, end of a round, you go, I’ve got your soul, your mojo, everything. I own you. Fury first took on the then-defending WBC heavyweight champion in Los Angeles in 2018, with the Bronze Bomber holding his belt after a controversial draw. MGM Grand Garden Arena hosted the 2020 rematch, with Fury taking the title with a seventh-round knockout. Meanwhile, Anthony Joshua has been tasked with defending his WBO heavyweight title against mandatory challenger Oleksandr Usyk following the collapse of the British’s fight against Fury. The WBO reached out to Eddie Hearn on Wednesday and gave Joshuas promoter 48 hours to show a reason why a fight with Usyk shouldn’t be mandatory. Hearn requested an extension until Monday morning for the show’s announcement to discuss the topic and other related matters with Joshua, but that raised an objection from the Usyks team. The WBO sided with the Ukrainian, who had previously agreed to step aside to allow Joshua-Fury to proceed, and said in a statement posted on its website: The extension request is hereby rejected. As a result, the two fighters and their teams have until May 31 to agree on a fight or bids will be delivered. Elsewhere, Manny Pacquiao ends his two-year absence from the prize ring. The Filipino eight-division world champion has agreed to play it at a location to be determined on August 21 in Las Vegas against undefeated united welterweight title holder Errol Spence Jr. Both fighters announced the fight on their social media feeds on Friday afternoon. Done deal! Spence wrote on Instagram. See you all in Vegas for the biggest fight of the year.

