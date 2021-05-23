Sports
Hardik Pandya impressed with McLaren’s “Gorgeous” new livery
McLaren’s new car took to the track for the first time.© AFP
The all-rounder of the Indian cricket team, Hardik Pandya, posted a photo of the McLaren F1 car with its new livery on his Instagram story, calling it “beautiful”. Hardik wrote: “History awaits. I can’t wait to see the Gulf x McLaren livery in all its glory today at the Monaco Grand Prix.” During the first practice session on Thursday prior to the Monaco Grand Prix on Sunday, McLaren’s new car took to the track for the first time. 2018 Monaco Grand Prix winner Danniel Ricciardo and fellow McLaren driver Lando Norris will try to make a mark with the new car.
The Monaco Grand Prix takes place on Sunday, with Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc taking pole in Saturday’s qualifying.
Leclerc and Ferrari team-mate Carlos Sainz delivered an impressive performance as they secured pole and fourth position respectively, with world champion Lewis Hamilton in uncharted territory on the fourth row.
Qualifying was red flagged towards the end of Q3 after Leclerc’s hit, giving Hamilton and Max Verstappen a chance to knock down the man from Monaco’s time of 1min 10.346sec with a flying lap.
Meanwhile, McLaren’s Lando Norris, who starts the Monaco GP from the third row on the grid, was rewarded for his impressive performance this season when he signed a new long-term contract with the team on May 19.
Norris became the youngest British driver to finish on the podium in Austria last year. He said, “After being with the team for nearly five years, I feel like a big part of the family here and couldn’t imagine embarking on the next phase of my career anywhere else.”
Norris is currently in fourth place in the world championship, 17 points ahead of teammate Ricciardo.
The British driver helped McLaren finish third in the constructors’ championship last season, their best result since Hamilton left for Mercedes after the 2012 season.
(With input from AFP)
