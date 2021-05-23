Soccer player is committed to nursing

Adrian Walker has been called to help people since he was a child. He is now studying to become a registered nurse, possibly working in the neonatal intensive care unit.

At the same time, Walker walks back on the Permian Basin from the University of Texas football team.

Originally from Corpus Christi, Walker and his four siblings were raised by a single mother. He plans to graduate from university in May 2022 with a bachelor of science in nursing.

Walker broke his leg in his senior year and lost all of his scholarships except UTPB’s.

I’d never heard of Odessa, but I watched Friday Night Lights, Walker said.

And he has visited Ratliff Stadium on crutches after breaking his leg.

What struck him was how nice the people were. They opened doors for him and stayed behind to make sure he didn’t slip if he went into a restaurant in the rain.

It was real, you know, and I knew I would fit right in, Walker said.

Walker always took care of his family, especially his sister and grandmother.

Growing up, it’s always been a kind of passion. It always seemed like I was going to be there for someone. …

What made Walkers’ decision to choose nursing final was a party he went to, where someone was beaten up and no one at the party did anything to help him. He did not understand how no one would help the victim.

The link between football and nursing is that it can help people who are in pain.

I like to think of it that way, you know, and I know some people get hurt too, and they go to the trainers and I’ll check on them…, Walker said.

They’ll ask if he knows what’s wrong with them and he doesn’t, but hell asks about their signs and symptoms and history.

… That’s just the nurse in me. I just need to find out if there’s anything you know deeper than what you’re thinking. Is it just a sprain or something. So that was like Sister Walker, who always came to the rescue. … I just feel good about it. I feel like I’m connecting more with the strength and conditioning coach and all the trainers because I don’t think any of that stuff really excites other athletes. …, Walker said.

When speaking to someone before arriving at UTPB about the nursing program, Walker said they told him it was the best. But he said everyone tells you that when you get recruited.

But actually here and with all the professors here, I realized that they care more about you as a person than as a student. So there was one time (when) I was having a hard time with my family and I had to go back home. … We were still in class and when my professor, she was like, I understand. You do what you have to do. Make sure you are with us at Zoom and make sure you … stay up to date with everything. When she told me that I realized they also care about my health … I just feel like it’s really about people and they are very genuine people and those are the people I want to hang out with.

Walker currently wants to become a NICU nurse. He wants to see a baby survive and thrive.

I have the feeling that we therefore go to all departments to see what suits us best. But when I took care of my sister, I realized I just love kids. I feel like I can make a baby stop crying. … I’ll pick him or her up and just start dancing and the baby loves it and I love it. So I feel like that’s always what I want to do, Walker said.

He is an intern at Midland Memorial Hospital and hopes to stay in the area when he graduates.

… It feels like home. I feel like I am establishing so much comfort and knowledge from there, Walker said.

Jesica Naiman, Academic Chair of the School of Nursing, helps prepare students to take the national nursing exam.

I really think he stands out as a student who cares about his peers. You can tell he is very considerate of everyone in the room. I think I’m a phenomenal nurse because … nursing is the science of worry and he’s mastered that skill …, said Naiman.

Naiman leads boot camp study groups with her students to prepare them for the NCLEX exam. She checks in with them every week until they take the test.

I think it is very important that the students feel that they are appreciated and that they take the exam with confidence. In order to do that, they must have faith in what they know. And so it is very important to me that I support them and bring them to that place where they have that confidence, Naiman added.

Walker said he feels that confidence and that knowledge.

My grandmother has diabetes. My father had diabetes. My aunt has diabetes… among other things. It’s just okay to stop looking from the outside, Walker said.