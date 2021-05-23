UConn Celebrates Groundbreaking New Ice Hockey Arena

STORRS, Conn. Saturday, May 22, 2021 will mark the beginning of a new era for the UConn men’s and women’s hockey programs with the official groundbreaking for the brand new UConn Ice Hockey Arena on Jim Calhoun Way.

Current and former hockey student athletes joined Athletics Director David Benedict and head coaches Mike Cavanaugh and Chris MacKenzie as well as the new UConn Interim President Dr. Andre Agwunobi, UConn Board of Trustee Chairman Dan Toscano ’87 and fellow Board of Trustee members Thomas Ritter, Esq., ’77 and Marilda Gandara, Esq. ’78 as well as Steve Metcalf, Commissioner of the Hockey East Association.

Alongside the groundbreaking was the announcement of two major donations that will help with the project. Frank and Pat Longobardi, who weren’t there on Saturday, but Frank is a former UConn hockey student athlete who graduated a year earlier than Pat, in 1977. Frank recently retired as CEO of CohnReznick and raised $ 1,000,000 this spring available for the new hockey arena. . He joins a group of generous former college athletes, including Tony Rizza and Doug Elliot, who have chosen to return more than $ 1,000,000 to their alma mater.

In addition, Peter Werth, the CEO of ChemWerth, Inc., again acted in support of our student athletes. He has been incredibly generous over the years, recently donating $ 7.5 million to athletics, $ 2.5 million of which will go to the new hockey arena. With this gift, Peter has given more than $ 15 million to UConn Athletics and more than $ 37 million to UConn in general.

Saturday’s ceremony marks the start of the construction project for the new 2,600-seat arena, which will be located next to the current Freitas Ice Arena in the athletics district on Jim Calhoun Way. In the bowl, the seat consists of 80% backrests and 20% benches. Team facilities include full Division I training and support for the women’s and men’s teams; team lounges; dry locker space and changing rooms with video displays; changing rooms for the visiting teams; training room with a hydrotherapy room; power and conditioning space; and other areas such as coach offices, a press box, a dining area, an ice cream factory and areas for support services.

The new facility will also feature a large center-hung ribbon scoreboard and will be designed to create an excellent fan experience with state-of-the-art sound and lighting features.

Fans also have access to an ice level lounge behind the home goalkeeper with cafe table seating and food and drinks. A standing deck for students will also be installed behind the opposing goalkeeper. The final design will also include aspects to make the facility as efficient as possible in energy and water use, in line with the university’s commitment to making its capital projects as environmentally friendly as possible.

The new 97,300 square foot facility will also meet all NCAA Division I ice hockey requirements and all Hockey East regulations, which the Freitas Ice Forum does not. With that in mind, Hockey East gave UConn some leeway when it allowed the university to participate in the men’s hockey conference, despite it taking time to provide a suitable facility.

UConn Director of Athletics David Benedict “Once the whole Earth has been moved and all construction is complete, this space will be occupied by one of the best ice hockey facilities in the country. I would like to thank the university leadership for their continued support to our student athletes. Led by President Toscano, The Board of Trustees’ continued commitment to the Athletics Department has been the driving force behind the transformation of Jim Calhoun Way and our Olympic Village. ”

“The Rizza Performance Center, Morrone Stadium, Elliot Ballpark, Burrill Family Field are beautiful homes for scores of our student athletes and also make UConn a more attractive option for top flight prospects. The facility that will be in this space will be a different one. transformational project and everyone walking or driving Jim Calhoun Way will be reminded of our institutional strength and the bright future ahead. ”

Dr. Andrew Agwunobi, Interim President of the University of Connecticut “I wanted to show my support because athletics is so important to the University of Connecticut and to the entire state of Connecticut. The athletics district that we now occupy is incredibly impressive and the addition of a hockey arena will certainly cover this area. our campus. I continue to be amazed at all the great things that are happening on this campus. This is a great day for UConn hockey. A great day for the University of Connecticut and a great day for all of us. GA Huskies! “

UConn Board of Trustees Chairman Dan Toscano ’87 “On behalf of our student athletes, I want to thank all the people who labored to get a lot of earth here so we can get this thing built and get on this track and create championships now and forever with our student athletes.”

UConn Head hockey coach ladies Chris MacKenzie “I’ve been here for eight years and we’ve always talked about building an ice rink. I see the spades and now I believe it. This is a great day for our program and a great day for our university. – change type day for our program We strive to be excellent in everything we do and this new ice rink gives our student athletes the chance to reach their fullest potential This will be another beautiful building in what is one of the best athletics districts in the country We have spent over twenty years as a program at the Freitas Ice Forum and it makes me humble to be part of this history of pioneering work on a new building that will take us to the next I believe this rink will take us to the pinnacle of our sport and many people are to thank. The management of the university and the Board of Trustees, we are enthusiastic and appreciate this support. “

UConn Head Men’s Hockey Coach Mike Cavanaugh The late Bob Johnson, coach of the Pittsburgh Penguins and the University of Wisconsin, had a famous saying on every course: ‘It’s a great day for hockey’. Today is a great day for UConn hockey. help attract top talent, more importantly, it will provide our players with a vehicle to maximize their potential and achieve their dreams in life. For most of our guys, that is to graduate and go to the NHL , and this arena will certainly help them improve on their journey. If you look at the two buildings, the Rizza Performance Center or you walk to that baseball field, if our ice rink can be anything like that, we have the best facility in the whole world. If you’re building a program from the ground up, you need a whole community to do that. That’s what wins championships. You have to build that foundation or your program will collapse. You guys in this hockey community are n all help me with that and i can’t thank you enough. “

Commissioner of the Hockey East Association Steve Metcalf “Hockey East is home to some truly iconic ice hockey rinks, some of the best in the country. Now UConn will join that group with this wonderful new facility that will help take these programs to new heights they’ve never seen before. have seen. . “