How to watch the PGA on Sundays in Kiawah





Phil Mickelson will be in charge on his way to Sunday at the 2021 PGA Championship. Getty images The 2021 PGA Championship ends with the final round on Kiawah Island’s treacherous Ocean Course on Sunday. Here’s what you need to know to watch the final round of the PGA Championship on TV or online. Preview of PGA Championship Round 4 Fifty-year-old Phil Mickelson is your 54-hole leader at the 2021 PGA Championship. The five-time major champion shocked the world by taking the lead after round 2, and now he holds that position all alone. But it wasn’t always easy during Saturday’s third round at Kiawah Island. Phil Mickelson claims a 54-hole lead on his way to Sunday at the PGA Championship Through:

At first everything seemed to be heading in the direction of Phil. He came out and made five birdies through his first 10 holes to reach 10 under and build a five-shot lead. Just when it looked like he could run away with it, the standings were tightened, with Brooks Koepka and Louis Oosthuizen running at the top. In the end, a bogey by Koepka at 18 and an up-and-down par-save for Mickelson gave Lefty a narrow lead. Should he win his sixth major title tomorrow, he will be the oldest major champion ever. ESPN airs five hours of traditional coverage on Saturdays: three hours on TV, preceded by two hours of streaming coverage ESPN +, which will also provide Featured Group and Featured Hole coverage throughout the Sunday. The heart of the round can be seen on CBS from 1 p.m. – 7 p.m. ET. All our market choices are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you purchase a linked product, GOLF.COM may earn a fee. Prices can vary. CHECK OUT THE PGA 2021 ON ESPN + $ 5.99 / month Sign up now for ESPN + to see 12 hours of exclusive first and second round coverage, early weekend coverage, featured groups and much, much more from the 2021 PGA Championship on Kiawah Island. REGISTER NOW Below is everything you need to watch the final round of the PGA Championship on Sunday. How to Watch PGA Championship Round 4 on TV ESPN opens the final round of TV coverage of the 2021 PGA Championship on Sundays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. ET, after two hours of exclusive streaming coverage in the morning on ESPN +. CBS then takes over the broadcast with six hours of coverage from 1:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. ET. How to Watch PGA Championship Round 4 Online There are several ways you can stream the final round of the PGA Championship 2021 online via ESPN +, the ESPN app and Paramount +, including featured groups and recommended holes throughout the day, as well as the TV broadcast simulcast. Here’s the full PGA streaming schedule for Sunday: SUNDAY, MAY 23

Exclusive ESPN + Round 4 coverage: 8-10 a.m. ET (ESPN +)

Round 4 ESPN TV coverage: 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. ET (ESPN app)

Round 4 CBS TV coverage: 1-7 a.m. ET (Paramount +)

Featured Groups and Featured Holes (15, 16 and 17): All day (ESPN +) SIGN UP FOR THE DISNEY BUNDLE (DISNEY + / HULU / ESPN +) TO WATCH THE 2021 PGA CHAMPIONSHIP AND ENJOY EVERYTHING ALL THREE PLATFORMS OFFER How to Bet on the PGA Championship Risk-Free! Chirp is a new golf game platform that allows users to place live bets with fake money to win great real prizes. Owned by GOLF.com’s parent company, 8AM Golf, the app is designed to inject the adrenaline of live gambling into a fun, risk-free game. Click here for more information about Chirp. 2021 PGA Championship Round 4 tee times (AND) T-piece No. 1 7:30 am – Brian Gay

7:40 am – Rasmus Hojgaard, Garrick Higgo

7:50 am – Lucas Herbert, Brendan Steele

8:00 am – Henrik Stenson, Byeong Hun An

8:10 am – Adam Hadwin, Brad Marek

8:20 am – Matt Wallace, Harris English

8:30 am – Robert Streb, Cam Davis

8:40 am – Bubba Watson, Tom Hoge

8:50 am – Jimmy Walker, Abraham Ancer

9:00 am – Russell Henley, Daniel Berger

9:10 am – Dean Burmester, Matt Jones

9:20 am – Sam Horsfield, Danny Willett

9:30 am – Tom Lewis, Chan Kim

9:40 am – Rory McIlroy, Stewart Cink

9:40 am – Jason Day, Wyndham Clark

10:10 am – Denny McCarthy, Emiliano Grillo

10:20 am – Justin Rose, Lee Westwood

10:30 am – Jason Scrivener, Robert MacIntyre

10:40 am – Harold Varner III, Aaron Wise

10:50 am – Daniel van Tonder, Viktor Hovland

11:00 am – Tyrrell Hatton, Collin Morikawa

11:10 am – Talor Gooch, Jon Rahm

11:20 am – Cameron Smith, Alex Noren

11:30 am – Patrick Reed, Carlos Ortiz

11:40 am – Webb Simpson, Ben Cook

11:50 am – Martin Laird, Hideki Matsuyama

12 noon – Shane Lowry, Padraig Harrington

12:10 pm – Will Zalatoris, Ian Poulte

12:20 pm – Steve Stricker, Scottie Scheffler

12:30 pm – Billy Horschel, Joel Dahmen

12:40 pm – Harry Higgs, Richy Werenski

12:50 pm – Charley Hoffman, Jason Kokrak

1:00 PM – Keegan Bradley, Matt Fitzpatrick

1.10 p.m. – Tony Finau, Patrick Cantlay

1:20 pm – Jordan Spieth, Rickie Fowler

13:40 – Sungjae Im, Corey Conners

1:50 pm – Gary Woodland, Paul Casey

2:00 PM – Bryson DeChambeau, Joaquin Niemann

2.10 pm – Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Branden Grace

2:20 pm – Louis Oosthuizen, Kevin Streelman

2:30 pm – Phil Mickelson, Brooks Koepka

