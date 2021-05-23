Cricket: ‘Dad and I are responsible for it’ – Prithvi Shaw talks about eight-month doping ban, Sports News





Young Indian batsman Prithvi Shaw had a massive rise in international cricket when he broke his first test barrel against the West Indies on his debut match for India in 2018. Shaw subsequently sustained an ankle injury while touring Australia and witnessed a dip in shape. The youngster also tested positive for a banned substance and was banned for eight months under anti-doping guidelines. Shaw opened up about the most difficult stage of his career and how he coped with the bad form, while also highlighting how the cough syrup episode happened. Until the New Zealand tour, I was in a happy space. Basically, I felt good, and then I did quite a bit in IPL in 2020 as well.2018-19 Australia series was something I was really looking forward to. And then suddenly this ankle injury happened. The physios and team management tried to get me ready for the third test, but the recovery progress stopped after one point. I was in a lot of pain and very sad. But things like this keep happening, and here’s what the players and support staff tried to explain to me, Shaw told Cricbuzz. READ ALSO: Indian cricketers’ prize money from T20 World Cup 2020 has yet to be paid: Report Shaw said he and his father are responsible for the cough syrup fiasco because he accepted that he was wrong by not consulting the team physio before gulping down the cough syrup his father had taken from the market. After I came back I started my treatment and played the IPL. But then this controversy over cough syrup surfaced. I think Dad and I are responsible for it. I remember when we played the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy in Indore and I had a cold and cough at the time. So I went out to dinner and was coughing a lot. So I talked to my dad. He asked me to take the cough syrup available in the market. What I did wrong was that I had not consulted the physiotherapist, which was wrong on my part. I took that syrup for two days and on the third day I had my doping test. So that’s when I was detected positive for a banned substance. That was a very difficult stage for me, and I can’t even put it in words. I was concerned about my image and what would people think of me. That’s when I went to London to stay away from all this. I didn’t get out of my room much there either. ALSO READ: ‘Positive sign for Indian cricket’: Salman Butt praises Wriddhiman Saha’s approach to Rishabh Pant Shaw made a comeback in 2021 after going through a rough patch. He became the highest points scorer in the Vijay Hazare Trophy and was the second highest points scorer for Delhi Capitals in the postponed Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021.

