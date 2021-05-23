When will Maine say yes to high school soccer?

Marshwood High football coach Alex Rotsko looked around the almost deserted weight room on Thursday. Only one football player used the facility.

“It’s pretty sad,” said Rotsko. “It almost feels like I’m starting over, like when I came here nine years ago.”

Under Rotsko, Marshwood was one of the state’s major programs, winning five of the last six Class B titles.

He knows there are several reasons why he doesn’t see normal attendance at the school’s weight room this spring, including fewer personal students during the pandemic and no late bus transportation options.

But for Rotsko, there’s another factor causing the weight room empty: Tackle football still hasn’t been approved for this fall.

Maine was one of only four states (along with Vermont, Connecticut, and Hawaii) that did not offer tackles during the 2020-2021 school year. Of those four, Maine is the only state to have approved the sport for the fall of 2021.

Maine football teams did play 7-a-side flag football last fall, and a tackling season was being considered for spring. That idea was sunk at the end of January.

“Just like we did last year and now we are here in May and we haven’t played for a year and a half and we still don’t know if we are going to play this fall,” said Rotsko.

Football and wrestling, the only sports not played in Maine in 2020-2021, are still classified as high-risk in the state’s Community Sports Guidelines and no matches should be held. The Maine Principals’ Association has based its COVID-19 policy on the Community Sports Guidelines and made adjustments after the state made changes.

Coaches interviewed for this story believe that Maine’s major health agencies will eventually change or retire community sports guidelines and that the MPA will then quickly give the green light to tackle football.

“The MPA Football Committee met on May 4 and the (MPA) Sports Medicine Committee met the next day and it was clear in both meetings and the overarching theme was that those two committees support a full return to tackle football. Unanimous, ”said Dan O’Connell, a member of both committees and the football coach and athletics director at John Bapst in Bangor.

But Rotsko and other coaches fear that the longer it takes to approve football, the more difficult it will be to motivate players who are unsure about a season this fall.

“You will always have kids who will do whatever it takes, no matter what,” Rotsko said, “but many will say, ‘Look at all the efforts the seniors have put in this year and they haven’t had a chance to play. Am I going to do this for two years now and then find out that I’m not going to play? “That’s an awful lot to ask of a child. And a coach.”

Cony High Coach BL Lippert agrees.

“Many of our (athletes) are players who struggle with football. They have missed a lot of time, and instead of sitting down, they have new hobbies, jobs or whatever, ”he said.

“Maybe we should convince them to return to football.”

A DIFFERENT LANDSCAPE TODAY

When a group of Maine health and education agencies pulled out of football for the fall of 2020, there was protest from coaches, players and parents.

But the decision, in the context of the time, was not particularly surprising.

The University of Maine and all of the state’s Division III football programs have canceled their fall seasons. Most colleges in Maine had no fall sports at all. Of the states in New England, only New Hampshire played football in high school. In all, 16 public high school associations, including California and many along the East Coast, have driven football out of the fall season.

At the time, Maine’s designation of football as a high-risk sport was in line with return to the game guidelines set forth by the National Federation of State High School Association.

However, the national federation put an end to the stratification of sport-to-sport risks in its COVID-19 safety protocols in early February. Instead, the federation emphasizes that the key factors to minimizing risk are where the sport is played (outdoors versus indoors) and community transmission.

O’Connell said MPA leaders have requested a meeting with key government agencies, including the Department of Health and Human Services, and state inspectors and school board associations.

“We will continue to advocate for football and wrestling, but specifically advocate removing the risk factors from the guidelines so that we can play all sports again,” said O’Connell.

DHHS Commissioner Jeanne Lambrew said at Wednesday’s press conference that the state plans to move its COVID-19 prevention checklists, including the Community Sports Guidelines, from the current Maine-specific framework to US CDC guidelines. Lambrew said the immediate priority is to update checklists related to companies.

“When it comes to fall sports, we still have some work to do,” said Lambrew.

The Maine Athletic Trainers’ Association supports full returns for both football and wrestling.

“Being around the kids, we’ve seen the data that supports that any transmission that happens with this age group isn’t athletic broadcasts. They come from the community, ”said John Ryan, the group’s president and certified South Portland track and field trainer.

A year ago, there were football coaches who agreed with the decision not to play. Obviously, the sport’s close physical contact with every game could contribute to the spread of the virus. There was also a recognition that school leaders should prioritize the safety of students and teachers in an academic environment over entering a field on Friday evenings.

“I wasn’t one of those coaches who said we should play,” Cheverus coach Mike Vance said, noting, “I didn’t want to end up on the wrong side of history. family members who may have had health problems. “

TIME FOR GREEN-LIGHT FOR ALL ATHLETICS

Now there is significantly more evidence that sports, especially education-based athletics, can be safely practiced.

“We played indoor sports and that was done well. We played contact sports and it was done well, ”said Vance. “My opinion is: it is time to let athletics make all athletics green. And I think we have seen clearly across the country that the vast majority of high school football programs are already making progress. “

Current state guidelines allow football training and even intra-quad scrimmage. So even if the decision about football continues, coaches can set up typical training sessions in the summer, including 7v7 passing leagues and attending football camps.

“There was a long period last summer when we couldn’t even use a ball,” Lippert recalled. “We might be a little limited in terms of how many are in the weight room at the same time, but there’s nothing we absolutely can’t do right now” in terms of normal summer preparation.

Maine is welcoming tourists from all over the world this summer. Starting Monday, outdoor sports and entertainment venues can open to their full capacity and the Maine mask mandate will be lifted, although masks will still be needed within schools.

According to O’Connell, those decisions by government agencies to return to near-normal pre-pandemic conditions can be applied to education-based activities.

“Anyone from a different state and from all over the world can come here. Those same kids who might be playing football on Friday nights are waiting for those people in the restaurants, bars and stores where they shop, ”said O’Connell. “If they can do that to support the economy, then I feel like they should be able to (put on) helmets and get after them.”

«Previous

Local Roundup: Girls Lacrosse Cruises in Freeport to Convince Morse