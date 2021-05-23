High school boys tennis: Skyline holds back Brighton, wins 5A state title





The Skyline Eagles seemed to be in good shape after the first two rounds of the 5A boys state tennis tournament on Thursday. However, when games resumed Saturday at Liberty Park in Salt Lake City and the remaining players had a day to think about it, Skyline coach Lisa Coleman-Taggart admitted, however, that the outcome looked vague at times. We did what we came for. It started with preparing the children by playing in a difficult region and achieving their personal goals. There were a few ups and downs and some of the matches were make or break. Skyline coach Lisa Coleman-Taggart Maybe in the short term. Overall, however, the Eagles calmed their coach’s nerves by taking three out of five individual championships and scoring 26 points against Region 6 foes Brighton (18) and Olympus (9). Orem had seven points and Park City four. It was clear that the team title was always going to be a battle between Skyline and Brighton, and the outcome was finally decided when Skylines threw Michael Cherchio and Gunnar Woller to singles crowns and Sam Stewart-Drew Waldrop’s team won the No. 2. doubles title. In the other rankings, the Eagles finished second. We did what we came for, said Coleman-Taggart. It started with preparing the children by playing in a difficult region and achieving their personal goals. There were a few ups and downs and some of the matches were make or break. The team title was Skylines second consecutive game and was canceled last year due to the coronavirus pandemic and Brighton won in 2018. The Bengals got close again, with junior Owen Hardy’s impressive talent never really being challenged on his way to winning his second consecutive year. series No. 1 single crown. His younger brother, Ford Owen, teamed up with Owen Hopkin to give his team more points and take number 1 in doubles.

Grid view

















Brighton’s Hardy Owen will serve against Skylines Ethan Green on Saturday, May 22, 2021 in the 5A boys tennis No. 1 singles championship game at Liberty Park in Salt Lake City.



Spenser Heaps, Deseret News









Skylines Ethan Green will serve on Saturday, May 22, 2021 against Brightons Hardy Owen in the 5A Boys Tennis Championships No. 1 Singles at Liberty Park in Salt Lake City.



Spenser Heaps, Deseret News









Brighton’s Hardy Owen will play Skylines Ethan Green in the 5A Boys Tennis Championships No. 1 Singles at Liberty Park in Salt Lake City on Saturday, May 22, 2021.



Spenser Heaps, Deseret News









Skylines Ethan Green will play Brightons Hardy Owen in the 5A Boys Tennis Championships No. 1 Singles at Liberty Park in Salt Lake City on Saturday, May 22, 2021.



Spenser Heaps, Deseret News









Brighton’s Hardy Owen will play Skylines Ethan Green in the 5A Boys Tennis Championships No. 1 Singles at Liberty Park in Salt Lake City on Saturday, May 22, 2021.



Spenser Heaps, Deseret News









Brighton’s Hardy Owen will play Skylines Ethan Green in the 5A Boys Tennis Championships No. 1 Singles at Liberty Park in Salt Lake City on Saturday, May 22, 2021.



Spenser Heaps, Deseret News











Each individual title was won by an athlete from Skyline or Brighton and none lost a set. However, Wasatch’s Cooper Jenkins, Farmingtons Chuck Frey and Josh Jones, Orems Solomon Jones, Park City’s Coen Woolley and Spanish Fork and Olympus doubles teams fought Saturday. Hopkin and Ford Owen had one of the most competitive games, defeating Kyle Rasmussen-Dean Weaver’s Skyline team 7-6 (15), 6-2 and George Goodson-Jake Fankhauser of Olympus and Spencer Hall-Will Clawson of Olympus. Highland in the semi-finals matches, 7-6 (5), 0-6, 6-2. It’s a play of momentum and energy, said Coleman-Taggart, who previously coached at Olympus. It is also a mental game and you cannot get into yourself. You have to stay consistent and confident and just keep going. Success sometimes occurs when you just outlast everyone else. A tennis tournament for boys At Liberty Park, Salt Lake Results on Saturday Team scores: 1, Skyline 26.2, Brighton 18.3, Olympus 9.4, Orem 7.5, Park City 4.6, Alta, Farmington, Highland, Viewmont, Wasatch, Woods Cross 3.12, Bountiful, Salem Hills, Spanish Fork 2.15, Box Elder, Maple Mountain 1. Individual results No. 1 singles Semi-finals: Ethan Green (Skyline) def. Cooper Jenkins (Wasatch) 6-2, 6-0. Hardy Owen (Brighton) def. Josh Jones (Farmington) 6-2, 6-0. Championship: Owen def. Green 6-2, 6-1. No. 2 singles Semi-finals: Michael Cherchio (Skyline) def. Chuck Frey (Farmington) 6-3, 7-6 (4). Parker Hopkin (Brighton) def. Matt Holmes (Olympus) 6-3, 6-1. Championship: Cherchio def. Hopkin 6-3, 6-4. No. 3 singles Semi-finals: Solomon Jones (Orem) def. Davis Turley (Brighton) 7-5, 6-4. Gunnar Woller (Skyline) defeats. Coen Woolley (Park City) 6-4, 6-3. Championship: Woller def. Jones 6-1, 6-0. No. 1 doubles Semi-finals: Owen Hopkin-Ford Owen (Brighton) beats. Milo Headden-Oscar Smith (Olympus) 6-4, 6-2. Kyle Rasmussen-Dean Weaver (Skyline) defeats. Christian Buss-Jace Fleming (Orem) 6-0, 6-1. Championship: Hopkin-Owen def. Rasmussen-Weaver 7-6 (15), 6-2. No. 2 double rooms Semi-finalsSam Stewart-Drew Waldrop (Skyline) def. Andrew Huish-Skyler Rigtrup (Spanish fork) 6-1, 6-4. George Goodson-Jake Fankhauser (Olympus) defeats. Spencer Hall-Will Clawson (Highland) 7-6 (5), 0-6, 6-2. Championship: Stewart-Waldrop def. Goodson-Fankhauser 6-4, 6-2.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos