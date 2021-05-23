‘If allegations are correct, it would be the darkest episode in Indian sports’: sports fraternity responds to Sushil’s arrest

There was continued disbelief and considerable disappointment when the country’s sports fraternity agreed to the monumental fall of Sushil Kumar from one of India’s greatest Olympians to a murder arrestee.

The stocky man, who used to be wrapped in the tricolor after winning medals for the nation, had his face masked by a towel and held both hands by the special cell officers of the Delhi Police on Sunday after fleeing from many. Has been. days.

Ironically, all of this happened on World Wrestling Day.

He is evading an arrest warrant for his alleged involvement in the death of 23-year-old wrestler Sagar Dhankar in a brawl at Chhatrasal Stadium, considered the cradle of Indian wrestling, made famous by Sushil – India’s only athlete. with two individual Olympic medals.

Dhankar was the son of a Delhi police officer and trained at the stadium before dying on May 5 due to injuries sustained in the brawl.

The series of events has shocked the Indian sports fraternity, although respect for Sushil’s achievements remains intact. The 37-year-old is the only world wrestling champion in India to date and a three-time winner of the Commonwealth Games.

“What he has done for the Indian sport is something that can never be taken away from him. That’s all I want to say at this point. Let things be clearer. I don’t want to comment anymore,” said boxer Vijender Singh, who is went to two Olympics with Sushil, PTI said.

Both Vijender and Sushil won historic bronze medals at the 2008 Beijing Games. Vijender remains India’s only male Olympic medalist in boxing.

Seasoned table tennis player A Sharath Kamal, gearing up for his fourth Olympic appearance, admitted that the image of the Indian sport will be a hit. Kamal’s limited interactions with Sushil have occurred during social events like Olympians.

“If this has actually happened, it is unfortunate and reflects badly on Indian sport, not just wrestling,” he said.

“He’s one of the best athletes we’ve had. People look up to him. So if he’s done what he’s done, it will have a negative impact not only on wrestlers, but athletes from other sports as well.”

Former hockey captain Ajitpal Singh, an observer for the Indian Olympic Association at the 2008 Olympics, recalls interacting with Sushil at the Games and said he still doesn’t understand what exactly went wrong with the “polite” man.

“… it’s very embarrassing and unfortunate. As a role model, Sushil should have set a good example and never gave in to such a brawl. He has everything in life, the sport gave him everything, money, fame,” he said.

“I met him at the Beijing Olympics where I was an IOA observer and found him to be a very down to earth and polite man. But having said that, everyone should know how to handle fame,” he noted.

Many other athletes, to whom PTI reached out to discuss the matter, also described Sushil as a simple person and were baffled at how things changed. They preferred to keep their observations anonymous.

A prominent struggling colleague of Sushil advised caution in forming opinions.

“Yes, he was arrested, but only time and the investigation will tell whether he was involved or not. But it certainly damaged the image of wrestling and sports in general. Let’s see what comes out of the investigation.” , he said.

“He has two small children, just think about the impact on them,” added a top boxer who knew Sushil well and still doesn’t understand the developments.

Sushil has two sons from his marriage to his coach Satpal Maharaj’s daughter Savi. The couple tied the knot in 2011.

It wasn’t just his brothers in the Olympic sports, Sushil was much admired in the cricket fraternity as well. A former cricketer, who interacted with him at social events, would wait for more details before forming an opinion.

“He’s just an accused.”

“… but having said that, it’s often about the company you keep once you get to a level. It’s disappointing, but if he’s innocent, he’s sure to get justice,” he said.

A former hockey captain said the fall of a hero of Sushil’s stature is never good for sports in general.

“… if the allegations are correct, it would be the darkest episode in Indian sport. He was a role model for many young athletes,” he said.

A prominent member of the shooting club was still processing what has happened so far.

“It’s unheard of when it comes to an Olympian. It’s unbelievable, pretty shocking when it actually happened. I don’t know what to say,” he said.

However, a well-known badminton player believed that the Indian sport will survive the setback as new heroes would emerge in the time to come.

“… it may affect wrestling at the moment because he’s the biggest name in the sport, but in the long run it doesn’t matter … the sport will continue. We’ve seen spot fixing and match fixing happen. in cricket. , but the sport was only getting bigger, ”said the shuttler.