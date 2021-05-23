NHL Playoffs Daily 2021 – Washington Capitals, St. Louis Blues on the brink

Sunday brings us our first two elimination games of the 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs: the Colorado Avalanche and Boston Bruins can get their tickets for Round 2. Meanwhile, the St. Louis Blues and Washington Capitals are struggling to stay alive, with both teams trying to break out of their post-championship playoff breakdowns.

There has been some drama from the ice – including a lot of yapping about officers – but Saturday was all about the eruptions. All four games were decided by three or more goals.

Play on Sunday

Game 4: Carolina Hurricanes at Nashville Predators | 2:30 pm (Canes leads 2-1)

This series has the arenas with the two best spheres to date in the playoffs. But after losing double extra innings in Game 3, Carolina coach Rod Brind’Amour boiled over the action on duty. “We played our asses out, played great, played hard,” said Brind’Amour on Friday. “We play a great team and we’re in a fight. Nashville is a phenomenal team. But we also fight the referees. It’s that simple. You can’t tell me we’re getting two games in a row. Seven and eight penalties and They get three, if the game is even? That’s not right. I give my boys a lot of credit for just sticking and playing their ass and having a good chance of winning. “Filip Forsberg looks dangerous for Nashville after posting 84.2% expected goals for percentage in Game 3.

Game 4: Colorado Avalanche in St. Louis Blues | 5:00 pm (Avs lead 3-0)

The Avs could be the first team to advance to round two with a win here. Brind’Amour isn’t the only coach frustrated by the playoff performance. St. Louis coach Craig Berube said in his series, “It’s so one-sided, it’s not even funny.” The Blues have been ravaged by injuries, especially from defenders Robert Bertuzzo and Justin Faulk. The team’s highest paid forwards – Brayden Schenn, Ryan O’Reilly, Jaden Schwartz and Vladimir Tarasenko – have combined for just two points and are minus-24. It’s a big difference from the five goals scored in three games. Avalanche star Nathan MacKinnon has scored, though Game 3 also bolstered Colorado’s depth, with 20-year-old Alex Newhook scoring his first NHL goal.

Game 5: Boston Bruins in Washington Capitals | 7 p.m. (Bruins leads 3-1)

If the Caps lose this series, it would be their third consecutive first round, following their 2018 Stanley Cup win. The Caps finally had all their skaters back and healthy for Game 4, but they came out lifeless. Some players can still get hit, but it seems Washington won’t be able to fix the myriad of issues, including key players being sidelined due to COVID protocols. The Bruins have certainly been the faster team. With defender Kevan Miller (who was hospitalized but released after a hit by Dmitry Orlov) ruled out for Game 5, that means Jarred Tinordi or Urho oftenanainen will join Bruins’s lineup.

Game 3: Edmonton Oilers at Winnipeg Jets | 7:30 PM (Jets lead 2-0)

Edmonton was seen as a big favorite in this series, but the tables have turned. The biggest advantage of the Oilers is, of course, Connor McDavid. However, the Jets’ effectively closed McDavid, clogging firing ranges and keeping him out. McDavid has been held without a point in two games so far. Coach Dave Tippett even reunited McDavid with Leon Draisaitl for Game 2 – which usually equates to magic – often pairing the duo with Darnell Nurse for defense, but without the dice. Now the series is shifting back to Winnipeg, but maybe that’s not the same as home ice cream advantage for the Jets. The Oilers went 4-1 in Winnipeg in the regular season.

About last night

Tampa Bay Lightning 6, Florida Panthers 2 (Lightning 3-1 lead)

The Battle of Florida brought the heat, but could it be over soon? The Lightning have taken control of this series after scoring a few goals in their first three shots to a victory in Game 4. Not an ideal start for Sergei Bobrovsky, who made his second start of the series. Tampa Bay was thrilled to have Nikita Kucherov back, and he scored a goal and three assists in this one. But the match ended on a gloomy note when the starwinger went down after being defeated in the middle of the third by Florida Duclair’s Anthony Duclair. The extent of Kucherov’s injury is unclear. This one got sloppy, as both teams received 13 penalties. “The hockey game ended halfway through the second period, then it was something different,” said Tampa Bay coach Jon Cooper. Full summary.

New York Islanders 4, Pittsburgh Penguins 1 (tied 2-2)

This is the last year of the Nassau Coliseum as the islanders will move to their new arena, in Belmont Park, next season. The islands bid farewell to the legendary arena in style. Saturday’s game – which closed this series at two games each – had a scoreless first. Then the Islanders broke it open with a pair of power play goals (from Jordan Eberle and Oliver Wahlstrom) in a 24-second period, the fastest two power play goals in Islanders’ postseason history. Ilya Sorokin, who served as a backup for Games 2 and 3, stopped 29 of the 30 shots. The Penguins will complain about their six penalty points. And again, New York was able to silence the Sidney Crosby line (Crosby, Jake Guentzel and Bryan Rust have combined to score just two goals in this series). Full summary.

Toronto Maple Leafs 5, Montreal Canadiens 1 (tie 1-1)

John Tavares will be out for at least two weeks after injuring his knee in his scary Game 1 collision. Tavares has also had a concussion, so it’s hard to say when we’ll see him again. But Toronto rallied around its captain, with an offensive blaze against the Habs. The Leafs scored two power play goals for the first time since March 3. Toronto would have an explosive power play, but it had gone 6-for-82 (7.3%) in the past 33 games, which isn’t great. . The Maple Leafs dominated almost the entire game. The only bright spot for Montreal was Jesperi Kotkaniemi scoring, after being scratched in Game 1. Full summary.

Vegas Golden Knights 4, Minnesota Wild 0 (Knights lead 3-1)

Minnesota surprised Vegas with Game 1. But the Golden Knights – behind Marc-Andre Fleury all the time – have dashed back to take the next three, and now the Wild are on the brink of elimination. Alex Tuch continues to torment the team that gave up on him in the expansion design. We also have one of the best celly’s of the post season: the introduction of Mark Stone’s jazz hands. Full summary.

Three stars of the night

Auston Matthews, C, Toronto Maple Leafs

After becoming the first Maple Leafs player to win the Rocket Richard trophy, Matthews scored his first goal of the playoffs. It gave the Maple Leafs their first lead in the series and they never looked back on Saturday.

The young American also assisted two other goals in Toronto, winning 16 of his 20 face-offs.

Ilya Sorokin, G, New York Islanders

After saving 29 times from 30 shots on Saturday, the 25-year-old has taken control of the Islanders net; at least for now. During his first two NHL playoffs, Sorokin is 2-0 with an average of 1.76 goals against.

Sorokin became the second rookie goalkeeper in Islanders history to win multiple playoff games for the franchise, joining Glenn Resch.

Alex Killorn, LW, Tampa Bay Lightning

The Lightning have scored 19 goals in the first four games of their series against the Panthers, their most in the first four games of each series in franchise history

Killorn did his part in Saturday’s attack by scoring two goals and adding two assists.

Talking point of the day

Avalanche attacker Nazem Kadri was banned for eight games due to an illegal check against Blues defender Justin Faulk’s head. (Incidentally, the St. Louis defender missed Game 3 and remains questionable for Game 4).

In determining the length of the suspension, the NHL took into account Kadri’s history with the Department of Player Safety – which is long, and includes back-to-back post-season suspensions with the Maple Leafs. Toronto traded Kadri to the Avalanche after the second such case, a five-game ban in 2019.

Avalanche coach Jared Bednar took offense at the latest ruling, noting that Kadri has had no problems since joining Colorado.

“They set out the rules of what a repeat offender is and in my opinion it’s 18 months,” Bednar said Saturday night. “So you watch the video and they say he’s a repeat offender, but he’s not. He’s been with us for a year and a half and he has no history. So I don’t necessarily understand.”

The problem is that while Kadri is not a “repeat offender” according to the CBA, the NHL is still allowed to punish “those who repeatedly violate league rules”. The Department of Player Safety had no problem reminding Bednar of this on Sunday. (Note the subtle trolling: the FAQ the DOPS tweeted is from 2015).

Fan of the day

We join New York Jets offensive lineman Dan Feeney in the Isles-Penguins game:

Jet’s quarterback Zach Wilson was also in attendance, but he may have been the designated driver.