Cricket Association of Bengal start verification process for division tournaments, vows to make system cleaner

The Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) has started the process of verifying all documents submitted by the respective players for playing in the first and second division tournaments during the 2020-2021 season. CAB had previously stated that it has a zero tolerance policy. against corrupt practices and the agency has also recently set up a verification cell for the first time to ensure full transparency. “We have decided to use this cut-off period productively, as we have already begun to verify the documents submitted to us to establish their authenticity,” said CAB President Avishek Dalmiya in an official release.

“This is part of the cleaning process, as we are committed to getting the whole system up and running at the earliest and in a time-specific way,” said Dalmiya.

“Once the verification is complete, the result would be placed in front of the verification cell for further action, including establishing stricter controls and policies to prevent such fraud in the future,” Dalmiya added.

CAB Secretary, Snehasish Ganguly, said: “There may be the possibility that some of the documents submitted to us may be falsified or tampered with.”

“However, this verification exercise conducted by the agency that manages our database would help us track down any incidents so they can be dealt with rigorously,” he said.

“This would also allow us to rule out and investigate all questionable cases before the start of the next season to make it a cleaner,” he added.