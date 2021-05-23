Moeller’s best honor former soccer coach Gerry Faust for his birthday

A large group of older men wearing Moeller High School blue and gold gathered at the Miami Boat Club on Saturday to honor a man who immediately commands respect for his long association with the school.

A record of 178-23-2, 12 Greater Catholic League championships, five Ohio state championships, and four mythical national titles earn you a statue and the occasional big party.

At around 1pm Saturday, as a white Moeller transport bus drove into the private facility along the Little Miami River, Gerry Faust was welcomed into a hero. He turned 86 on Friday and this day was to honor him for helping to form many of Moeller’s men.

“For He’s A Jolly Good Fellow” erupted when the architect of the school’s soccer program got out of the van with his family brandishing his national political figure. In fact, former House Speaker John Boehner, himself a Crusader footballer, was among the greats waiting to greet their former coach.

Former Moeller and NFL player Steve Sylvester was the organizer, and local TV sports icon Dennis Janson chaired the event. Janson gave Faust a mini microphone when the coach immediately started a pre-picnic pep talk on arrival.

“I want to thank you all for coming, but more importantly, I want to thank you all for making the decision to come to Moeller High School,” said Faust. “You all make Moeller what it is. I am very proud to be a part of it. ‘

After a few waves and handshakes, the coach was taken to the back deck of the club and seated on a stage on a chair. Quickly, former players lined up in a row, as they might have waited as a child to see Santa. Most had name tags, but Faust remembered a few snippets of them.

He told John Boehner (Class of 1968) that he was proud of him. He jokingly thrashed with other former Crusaders now in their 70s with quick jokes like, “You need a haircut! You need to shave!”

Interviews with the retired coach are often interrupted because players repeatedly approach him, thank him, and ask for photos.

“Moeller is a special place,” said Faust. “It’s a family. I’ve always told the coaches that the wins on the scoreboard kept their jobs. But the wins of the hearts of the young men you coach to become winners in life are the real wins. Boy, we have a lot of real wins. “

The Moeller range

Former Congressman Boehner, the Speaker of the House between 2011-2015, can attest to Faust and Moeller’s name recognition. Reputation follows everyone present. It followed Boehner all the way to Afghanistan with his political colleagues.

“I was in a camp with 40 mujahideen (a coalition of guerrilla groups in Afghanistan),” said Boehner. “I wonder what the hell I’m doing here? My attendant went to talk to someone and one of these guys was sitting next to me. He looked at me and said, ‘Hey, I went to see Moeller too!’ “Half of them were us and the other half were real mujahideen. Here’s a Moeller man!”

Cool love

Bob Crable played at Moeller and Notre Dame for Faust before becoming a first round pick for the New York Jets. His thoughts echoed what many of the former players said all afternoon.

“They love him!” Crable said about the collected players. “The cards people wrote to him said something about love. He was probably one of the first people to teach us words of love as a team. If you learn that and are successful with it, it is a domino effect at that point. “

Karl Woods (1977) bypassed Sycamore and came to Moeller when Faust became interested in him. As a linebacker, he became the all-time leading tackler at the University of Cincinnati. He admits that Faust was not easy at times, but the end result cannot be debated.

“The life lessons he taught us have made us who we are,” Woods said. “We’ve all got that here to thank him. He has molded us into good men, good husbands, good counselors to try to make a good footprint in society. The older I got, like everyone else, the more we appreciated and respected what he did. ”

Following Faust

Brothers Francisco, Hiawatha and D’Juan ran more than 7,300 meters while Moeller ran backwards. Hiawatha was only a freshman in Faust’s senior year at Moeller, but both played for him at Notre Dame.

“He’s like a father,” said Hiawatha Francisco. “The card I gave him today was a Father’s Day card because he’s like a dad to me.”

D’Juan Francisco says he has many Moeller friends that he is still in touch with thanks to Faust introducing Hiawatha to Moeller, which led to him becoming a crusader as well. He again followed his older brother to the Fighting Irish and gives Faust the credit for his time at South Bend, which finished 30-26-1.

“Whenever I see him, I always thank him for the opportunity, even though I won a national championship under Coach (Lou) Holtz. We won a championship with a lot of guys. Coach Faust recruited me at Notre Dame. school and a great university thanks to coach Faust. “

It’s been nearly 42 years since Faust last coached a game at Moeller. Hundreds of players received grants through their association with the program that Faust has built from scratch since 1962. Of Moeller’s nine state titles, five are Faust’s.

For those flying with the gold “M” on a hat or flag, he’s a really good guy, which no one can deny.