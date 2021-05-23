State Tennis: Greely’s top ranked Leif Boddie on his way to semi-finals after two long matches

LEWISTON Fatigue and frustration were evident on Leif Boddies’ wild face.

The top ranked Greely senior, dripping with sweat, has just played a two-hour match against Berwick Acacemy’s No. 8 Gabe Naftoly in a quarterfinal of the 2021 MPA tennis singles championships on a hot and humid Saturday afternoon at Lewiston High School .

The blazing pace of this marathon race wore out both tennis players, but Boddie’s stamina held up in his 5-7, 6-1, 6-3 win over Naftoly.

I usually get cramps if I do this often, Boddie said. I drink the amount of electrolytes needed so I don’t feel that bad even though it was a very tiring game. (Naftoly) was a sharpener. I applaud him for fighting like that. Before that, he played a very tall three-setter.

The body’s motivation was also another factor in its quest to direct Naftoly.

I mean, I want to win this thing, he said. That’s what kept me in it.

Boddie’s long day of grueling matches started in the morning against Yarmouths Will Best in the round of 16. The back-and-forth showdown was another must-see match, with Boddie slipping away 6-3, 6-4 win on Best.

I forgot to applaud Will. He played a very good game, said Boddie. I just want to say that. It wasn’t my best performance, but I got through it. For the past few days, I haven’t really felt the best or tried my best. During the regular season, like in school, I felt I was playing pretty well, but I don’t know.

The girls No. 1 seed, Sofia Mavor a Yarmouth freshman, defeated No. 9 Anna Barnes of Brunswick 6-0, 6-0 in the quarter-finals.

My forehand went a lot better than my backhand, ”Mavor said. My movement felt a lot better than I had been. I’ve gotten a lot more matches and felt a lot more relaxed as the tournament progressed. It is exciting. Hopefully I can go as far as I can.

Waynfletes No. 3 Ben Adey sent Calvin Doherty 6-2, 6-0 to Brunswick in the round of 16.

I just had to relax and play my game, Adey said. Today, once I got loose, I felt much better. (Doherty) is a good player. He is athletic and fast and had a good forehand. It was a good match.

Waynflete boy coach Jeff Madore said Adey was initially nervous and then sat down.

He got over the nerves and played his game, Madore said. Mentally he is quite strong.

Adey defeated sixth senior Charlie Haberstock of Waterville 7-6 (5), 6-4 in the quarter-finals. In the Round of 16, Haberstock Caribous defeated Sawyer Deprey 6-0 and 6-2 in eleventh place.

I think I’ve become a defensive player over the years, Haberstock said. I was just really trying to get the ball back. Above all, I think, above all, having patience is the most important thing that worked today.

Waterville boys tennis coach Jason Tardif loved the playing style of Haberstocks.

His first serve is looking very good now, Tardif said. He has a very well cut backhand.

Skowhegans fifth-seeded Dawson TurcotteJohn Bapsts in 12th place defeated Sean Flynn 3-6, 6-1, 6-1 in the round of 16.

Staying calm kept me in the game. That’s what separated me from my opponent, Turcotte said. (Flynn) is a great kid. It is fun to play. We’ve already played a few times so it was nice to meet him here.

Turcotte later fell to No. 4 Caleb Fockens of Foxcroft Academy, 6-1, 6-0 in the quarter-finals.

GIRLS AROUND 16

No. 1 Sofia Mavor (Yarmouth) defeats. Caroline Gentile (Cape Elizabeth) 6-0, 6-0

No. 9 Anna Barnes (Brunswick) def. No. 8 Abby Svor (Lewiston), 6-2, 6-1

No. 4 Caitlin Cass (Lincoln Academy) def. Abby Emerson (Gorham), 6-0, 6-1

No. 5 Amber Woods (Scarborough) def. No. 12 Madi Hedrich (Presque Isle), 6-1, 6-2

No. 11 Julia Svor (Lewiston) def. No. 6 Inga Zimba (Waterville), 3-6, 6-4, 6-1

No. 3 Morgan Warner (Waynflete) def. Mya Vincent (Edward Little)6-0, 6-0

No. 10 Naomi Lynch (Hall-Dale) defeats. No. 7 Coco Meserve (Brunswick), 6-4, 1-6, 7-5

No. 2 Blair Hollyday (Cape Elizabeth) defeats. Sarah Moulton (Washington Academy), 6-1, 6-0

Quarter-finals

No. 4 Cass def. No. 5 Woods, 6-0, 6-0

No. 3 Warner def. No. 11 J. Svor, 6-1, 6-1

No. 2 Hollyday def. No. 10 Lynch, 6-0, 6-1

SEMIFINALS

MONDAY, MAY 24, LEWISTON HIGH SCHOOL 9.30am

No. 1 Sofia Mavor, Yarmouth v Caitlin Cass, Lincoln Academy

No. 2 Blair Hollyday, Cape Elizabeth v # 3 Morgan Warner, Waynflete

CHAMPIONSHIP

Winners of the semi-finals Monday 1 pm

BOYS ROUND OF 16

No. 8 Gabe Naftoly (Berwick Academy) def. No. 9 Ezra LeMole (Camden Hills), 6-1, 5-7 (4), 6-2

No. 4 Caleb Fockens (Foxcroft Academy) defeats. Lukas Hradecky (Windham), 6-0, 6-0

No. 6 Charlie Haberstock (Waterville) defeats. No. 11 Sawyer Deprey (Caribou), 6-0, 6-2

No. 3 Ben Adey (Waynflete) def. Calvin Doherty (Brunswick), 62, 6-0

No. 7 Brendan Mailloux (Portland) defeats. No. 10 Zander Chown (Mount Ararat), 4-6, 7-5, 6-3

No. 2 George Cutone (Kennebunk) def. Owen Flannery (Hampden Academy) 6-0, 6-0

Quarter-finals

No. 4 Fockens def. No. 5 Turcotte, 6-1, 6-0

No. 2 Cutone def. No. 4 Mailloux, 6-0, 6-0

SEMIFINALS

MONDAY, MAY 24, LEWISTON HIGH SCHOOL 9.30am

No. 1 Leif Boddie, Greely v No. 4 Caleb Fockens, Foxcroft Academy

No. 2 George Cutone, Kennebunk v No. 3 Ben Adey, Waynflete

CHAMPIONSHIP

Winners of the semi-finals Monday 1 pm

«Previous

Sidelines: The Community Cup embraces a return to tough competition

The next ”

Local Roundup: Cony baseball borders Bangor on Bezanson’s go-ahead single