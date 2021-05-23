Investment needed to prepare Chelsea Edghill for Olympics – News Room Guyana





By Akeem Greene Chelsea Edghill has become the first Guyanese table tennis player to ever make it to the Olympic Games; she is going to this year’s Games in Tokyo with a wildcard selection. Edghill, Guyana’s highest ranked female player, related to theNews Room Sportthat she is thrilled with her selection to attend the prestigious Games. She went on to say that it will take a serious investment to be at her best at the July-August global showpiece. I spoke to Mr. [Godfrey] Munroe [President of the Guyana Table Tennis Association] after I got the news and we decided we had to sit down and schedule and it will be done ASAP, she explained. According to Edghill, while she can temporarily simulate high-performance training in Guyana, the ideal preparation would be attending training camps in Europe or Asia, or preferably back in Portugal, where she played professionally for the past two years. On Saturday (May 22), KAJuman-Yassin, president of the Guyana Olympic Association (GOA), said the Olympic organization has spoken with Munroe, who is also a vice president of the GOA, to prepare a plan on how Edghill will prepare for the Games. and he hopes that document can be submitted to the Argentine government by Monday (May 24). Yassin also said they have asked to make a similar proposal for table tennis player Miguel Wong, who qualified for the Junior Pan American Games to be held in Cali, Colombia, between November 25 and December 5, 2021. Making an impact GOA treasurer Garfield Wiltshire explained that 23-year-old Edghill has secured a spot at the Games through the tripartite system, which has only two seats worldwide for table tennis, a male and a female. Wiltshire called it an incredible achievement that she was selected under such circumstances. As such, Edghill says she not only wants to attend the Games, but competes and makes a lasting impact. For me it is a feeling of pride to compete. Wherever I go I want to leave a sign that Guyana was here and Chelsea was here, and for me that is my way of thinking to go to these training camps where I will compete and not just attend the Games. She recently revealed how she represented the nation, mainly thanks to her parents’ financial support, and they are most delighted to know that she will be attending the Games. According to Edghill, her parents always knew she was going to attend an Olympics, but didn’t expect it to be that soon. The Caribbean under 21 gold medalist recently competed in the Olympic qualifiers in Argentina. She did not make passage to the Tokyo Games by that route, but produced meaningful performances that left some experts wondering if there was just more preparation and exposure, she could have covered the full distance.

