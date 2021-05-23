Sports
Pre-Snap reads 5/23: Who Could Be Seattles’ Breakout Star of 2021?
Seahawks News
Prediction of the Seahawks three breakthrough stars of 2021
The Seahawks have a talented roster going into the season. But every team relies on smaller names to make up for them. Here are three that will help Seattle.
Seahawks should target these potential AFC East Cap victims
The Seahawks should target these potential cap victims from the AFC East. They will make Seattle’s 2021 roster competitive in the Super Bowl race.
Bumpus: Why Seahawk’s receptions record will be broken again in 2021
In 2020, Tyler Lockett set a Seahawks record with 100 catches. With a new OC, Michael Bumpus thinks that record will be broken in 2021.
Pete Carroll still has the wrong mindset in the Russell Wilson drama
Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll swept past the Russell Wilson off-season drama in his final comments. That’s a bad move.
NFC West News
Could the 49ers 2021 undesigned rookie class have an immediate impact?
The San Francisco 49ers led by General Manager John Lynch and Head Coach Kyle Shanahan have had great success with their undesigned rookies.
49ers 90-in-90: Projects Elijah Mitchells – Niners Nation’s rookie year
Split the 90 players on the 49ers offseason squad into 90 posts (over 90 days or so). Today Elijah Mitchell is walking back.
Cardinals RB Chase Edmonds: Now or Never to Win Runway
Chase Edmonds has been the Cardinals’ best backup for three years.
Arizona Cardinals signs wide receiver Antoine Wesley for contract – Revenge of the Birds
The Arizona Cardinals added another outside receiver on Friday when the team signed a one-year contract with Antoine Wesley.
Rams News: Rams Finalize Details For Preseason Schedule – Turf Show Times
Thanks, Rams.
All around the NFL
Ex-Eagles coach Eugene Chung says NFL team told him he was ‘not the right minority’ during job interview
Eugene Chung has a decade of coaching experience, a Super Bowl ring, and years of experience as an offensive lineman with the NFL, but he was reportedly still stunned by an interview with an off-season NFL team.
Texans C Justin Britt says he felt unwanted by Seahawks, left on good terms
Justin Britt was satisfied with the Seattle Seahawks.
Detroit Lions Running Back D’Andre Swift Considers Herself Jamaal Williams Tandem 2021 NFL Season – Sports Illustrated Detroit Lions News, Analysis and more
Detroit Lions sophomore in a row D’Andre Swift PFF Fantasy football Jamaal Williams Dan Campbell 2021 NFL Season Podcast
Monson: Investigating Potential Trade Destinations for Atlanta Falcons WR Julio Jones | NFL News, Rankings & Statistics | PFF
PFF’s Sam Monson breaks down the most likely trade destinations for Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones, including the San Francisco 49ers, Las Vegas Raiders and New England Patriots.
Ranking NFL’s Top 10 Defenses for 2021: Hail to the Football Team, With Bucs and Browns Not Far Behind – CBSSports.com
Three AFC North teams are in our top 10.
Bradley Chubb of Denver Broncos has ankle surgery | 9news.com
The Pro Bowl Outside of linebacker has now done the operation so he is ready when it counts.
NFL Rumors: Could Cam Newton Help Recruit Julio Jones to Patriots? | RSN
If Michael Holley’s information is any indication, quarterback Cam Newton could give the Patriots a head start in the Julio Jones trading matches.
