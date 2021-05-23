Pakistan-Afghanistan cricket series takes place in August / September: sources





Shaheen Shah Afridi celebrates after firing an Afghan batsman. Photo; AFP Pakistan-Afghanistan to play series in August / September of this year, sources say.

Pakistan is set to host New Zealand for a series in September of this year, sources say.

Pakistan is playing three ODIs and three T20Is against Afghanistan in the UAE, sources confirmed. LAHORE: Afghanistan will host Pakistan for an upcoming white-ball series to be held in the UAE, sources confirmed to Geo News on Sunday. The cricket boards of the two countries are discussing the series, which will take place in August and September this year. The series, which will feature three One Day Internationals and an equal number of Twenty20s, will take place after Pakistan returns from their West Indies tour, sources said. Pakistan will host the New Zealand cricket team for a series in September, sources said. Prime Minister Imran Khan promised a cricket series between Pakistan and Afghanistan: Mohammad Nabi In February of this year, Mohammad Nabi, a member of the Afghanistan cricket team, said Prime Minister Imran Khan had promised a cricket series between Pakistan and Afghanistan. Nabi had revealed details of his meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan, adding that the Prime Minister promised a cricket series between Afghanistan and Pakistan in the coming days. This was revealed by sports journalist Saj Sadiq, who tweeted Nabi’s comments. According to Nabi, his meeting with the prime minister was ‘exciting’. “The meeting with the Prime Minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan, was exciting. We had lunch and a photo shoot with him,” he said. “We asked him to give Afghanistan a series with Pakistan and he promised it. We enjoyed that meeting and discussed some cricket matters with him,” added the cricketer. Pakistan plays two tests, five T20Is against the West Indies: PCB The PCB had previously announced that the men’s national cricket team will be touring the West Indies and will play two Tests and five T20 Internationals from July 21 to August 24. The tour, which will take place after the conclusion of an upcoming ODI and T20I series in England, kicks off July 27-28 with back-to-back T20Is in Barbados, before the action heads to Guyana on July 31 and August 1. back-to-back T20I’s and final installment on Aug. 3, the PCB statement said. After a two-day exhibition game on August 6-7 in Guyana, the team will move to Jamaica, where two Tests will be held at Sabina Park Stadium from August 12-16 and August 20-24. The two countries decided to drop one test match in the series and include two T20Is instead. The decision was made in view of the upcoming ICC World T20 Cup, PCB CEO Waseem Khan had said. “In addition to playing England, Afghanistan, Bangladesh and the T20 World Cup in away games, we will be hosting New Zealand, England, the West Indies and Australia for the next eight months,” the PCB CEO had said.







