Michigan Wolverines Football Insider loves Washington’s attacking potential





Washington will be coming to Michigan in week two for a nationally televised night game (7:30, ABC) that should tell a lot about both teams. The Huskies are expected to have an excellent defense, but play-by-play man Tony Castricone believes they also have more than enough talent to attack. Last year’s starter, Dylan Morris, was somewhat of a surprise first stringer after going into the 2020 season as the underdog, the 6-0, 200-pounder completed 67 of 110 passes (60.9 percent) for 897 yards and four scores, against three interceptions, but he averaged just 8.2 yards per completion. It’s really front-page news for the Huskies going into this year, and it’s super intriguing because Dylan Morris came in and won the quarterback runway last year for this shortened season, had a new offensive coordinator, and I think people are a little surprised Castricone told Jon Jansen on his In The Trenches podcast this week. If you go back to 2020 and picture it that way, Jacob Eason would have left for the NFL. His backup was a boy named Jake Sirmon who was a big armed, local commodity that he brought over to Central Michigan and was a four-star recruit, a local kid. I think a lot of people thought he was next. They also got an FCS All-American graduation transfer from Sacramento state, but Morris held them both out to win the job.

Morris goes out and wins his first three as a starter, including a magical game against Utah, ”Castricone continued. We were talking about one of the wildest weekends I can ever remember in all sports. It would be a rival to Washington State. on Thanksgiving weekend. They get COVID. Utah is coming to town to mark the 100th anniversary of Husky Stadium’s opening

And Morris completed a touchdown pass to Cade Auten with 36 seconds to go to complete a comeback and a 24-21 win, the second-biggest comeback in stadium history. He’s a young kid, cool customer, super intelligent, Castricone said. “He’s not going for the big game, not as a home run hitter. He dissects very well what is happening in front of him and takes what the defense gives him. It wasn’t a wide five, shotgun, etc. But ball control, effective, solid offense that led Washington to a 3-0 record before Stanford beat them in game four. The Huskies also came back from 21 in that one, before falling by five, Washington has since picked up Colorado state transfer Patrick OBrien, who looked very good in camp, but Morris also beat him in the spring game. Sam Huard, the son of Brock Huards from Washington, comes in as five star, but he’s young. He has the future, but maybe not this year. But whoever wins the job will have an excellent line ahead of them. “There are five returning starters at the OL. You must love that,” said Castricone. Some of them only got four starts with the shortened season last year, but center Luke Wattenrberg is now entering his fifth year as a starter. Jackson Kirkland at left tackle, his father, Dean, was in the NFL for a long time. Jackson will likely follow in his footsteps. They also have a 365-pound guard who moves his feet extremely well in Ulumoo Ale. In short, this group is going to be tough for a Michigan line of defense with question marks. Scatback Shawn McGrew leads a loaded backfield, a scatback that is only 5-7,175 pounds, the other backs, including Richard Newton (6-10, 200), seek contact, and while they have several options, the coaches look for a bell cow to bear the burden. Terrell Bynum (368 yards in 2019) is the veteran of a broad receiver group of options. It’s not as deep as in the past, but I think the coaching staff likes this group a little bit more, Castricone said. They are physical, sandy, have swagger. It’s a young wide reception room so watch how it develops over the year. One thing’s for sure, he said offensive coordinator John Donovan isn’t stuck with one philosophy in every game. Head coach Jimmy Lake specifically hired Donovan to perform a professional, multiple, multi-pronged attack, Castricone said. Hell run empty set, I formation sometimes and everything in between. He wants to perform the attack to be versatile enough to attack a weakness of the defense. That’s the mindset of a lifelong defensive coach.

