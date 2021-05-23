Georgia Gwinnett College women’s team wins fifth consecutive national championship | Sport

MOBILE, Ala. The Georgia Gwinnett College women’s tennis team found themselves in uncharted territory, lagging for the first time in post-season games, and struggling through its singles matches to claim the 2021 NAIA national championship with a 4-2 win against Keizer University (Fla. ) On Saturdays at the Mobile Tennis Center.
GGC has now won five consecutive NAIA national championships and six titles overall since 2014. The best-seeded team has a 27-1 game record ever in postseason appearances and has played in the title game in every season in which they qualified for postseason.
Keizer, the No. 2 seed in the tournament, won the last two doubles to take an early 1-0 lead in the championship game. GGC’s freshman doubles team of Iryna Lysykh and Ale Ferrer won all six games to capture the number 3 game.
However, the Seahawks were ahead of the No. 1 and No. 2 jobs. Sophomore Tereza Koplova and first-year Selina Pichler were interrupted to force a tiebreaker at number 1 in the doubles. Keiser’s team of Alisha Hussian and Maissane Aik came out on top after winning that tiebreak 7-2. The Florida opponent took advantage of the early 4-0 lead to win the second game 7-5 and take a 1-0 lead.
The girls just found a way to win the match. It was a hard-won victory and I am super proud of the team, said GGC head coach Chase Hodges.
That put the singles matches under pressure and the Grizzlies (23-0) were up to the challenge.
Lysykh won her first six games for a 6-0, 6-4 straight-set victory on the No. 4 track to even the match.
Being the first point off the scoreboard was big because it gave us momentum and positive energy, said Lysykh, who was named the most outstanding player of the championship.
Keizer regained the lead, 2-1, with a direct victory for Hussian at number 3 in singles.
Moments later, GGC junior Maria Genovese won with identical 6-2 set scores against Camilla Abatte on the number 1 track to square the match again.
The Grizzlies have won the last two games dramatically.
Winning Irynas quickly was the change of momentum we were looking for, Hodges said. That was a big key for us and gave our players the faith.
Freshman Marta Maestro captured Lisa Klamassi’s first set at number 6 singles. She kept her strong game through the second set until a late push from Klamassi brought the set to 5-5. But the first-time champion took the opportunity during a return game and got an important break to go back 6-5. Maestro served the game and won 6-3, 7-5.
When I won that first set, I knew (Klamassi) would push into the second, “said Maestro.” I kept playing my forehand. I am so happy to help the team win the league title.
Maestros’ victory put the Grizzlies on the eve of the championship, with another freshman, Ferrer, at the center. The left-handed bounced back on square No. 5 after dropping the first set 6-3 to claim the second with a 6-2 score. The Grizzlies player maintained her strong play by taking a service break to take a 3-1 lead. A service hold was followed by another service hold to bring Ferrers’ advantage to 5-1.
The freshman fought back from a 15-40 score in her service game, leading Keisers Isabba Perez to miss long before the match-clinching point.
It was great to have the support of my teammates during this match. I narrowed down my mistakes and wanted to keep the rallies long, Ferrer said. When I saw her miss (before the match-clinching point), I got so excited and my teammates came running towards me. We have prepared for this moment. Everyone on our team contributed to this victory and national championship.
Koplova was the only player on GGC’s 2020-21 team roster who had experienced the emotions of winning a national championship, and that title came in 2019. Five players in both singles and doubles lineups competed in their first national championship tournament.
It was unbelievable that Ale and Marta went one step further as they did, “said Hodges.” Our newcomers just refused to lose and played their best tennis this week when it really mattered.