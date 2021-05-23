Omnisports. These countries crushing the competition – Omnisports







How does a country’s hegemony come about in a sport?

Nations have different levers to be able to shine peacefully in the international concert. They can send men to Mars, make vaccines, win Oscars or collect medals in sports competitions. At the same time, sport has become global. Many countries are investing in more and more sports, the mass of contenders has grown. Countries understood that they had to focus on disciplines, even to bring them power and glory. This choice is subject to change. Geographic invariants, for example Austria seems well equipped to shine in downhill skiing, England and New Zealand in sailing, as well as historical invariants, legacies of colonization. And there are also deliberate strategic choices like China has invested in three disciplines neglected by the great nations, namely diving, badminton and table tennis. In Mao’s time, the Chinese government made them strongholds. We see that other small countries manage to exist in niche sports in which they have concentrated all their strength, such as Slovakia with canoeing or Egypt with squash.

Sometimes this domination is also created by an event or thanks to an athlete, such as Nadia Comaneci in Romania for gymnastics.

These are other triggers. he can be an exceptional athlete who will permanently mark his sport and anchor the country in this practice. Comaneci is a good example, because even when Romania is in a weak cycle, they spontaneously mention the Romanian gymnasts, it is in the DNA of this country. There is also the example of squash in Egypt. One day in 1996, during the Pyramid Tournament, a young Egyptian named Ahmed Barada shines through to the final. It was a revelation to a whole nation. People identified with this fiery, talented player, who wore a bandana. He was hypertelgnic because he was at the base of the pyramids at night, on an all-glass surface. Many young Egyptians have dreamed of his achievement and this has created a virtuous dynamic.

How do you explain that small countries like New Zealand with rugby or Cuba with boxing have and maintain such dominance?

For example, New Zealand dates back to the late 1800s. Apparently this sport corresponds to the values ​​and temperament of the local population: natives and settlers. The country will understand that it can exist thanks to this sport and is committed to it. Right now the New Zealanders are in a dynamic of performance, they think hygiene, nutrition, recovery, with the English taking a gentlemanly measure because it’s very chic to show that we don’t feel like a fanatic. the favor of a triumphant turnaround in 1905, they made an impression and wanted to stay on top for the long haul. Likewise, Cuba, the number one sport, is an American import: baseball. But boxing puts this idea of ​​this country back under the thumb of a glove that must exist. This refers to the ancestral values ​​of struggle, of assertion and that will be accentuated under Castro. With the Cuban revolution, boxing will become an element of propaganda, a hallmark of the communist regime, and Cubans are betting with overwhelming success on this discipline.

It’s also not enough to invent a game, do you need an environment conducive to its development, with the risk of being overtaken by the competition?

There are good examples. Judo in Japan and Taekwondo in South Korea, two disciplines in which the founding countries have long been ahead, as it is they who have spread their practice around the world. And for a moment we create the monsters in spite of ourselves. The other countries succeeded each other, there were transfers of technology, exchanges between coaches and athletes. So much so that these two countries have seen that their hegemony was highly controversial. This is where it is interesting, these countries have questioned themselves and instead of considering that globalization had caused this state of affairs, after the London Olympics censured, the Japanese put everything back, put the ingredients that they needed. the rigor they lacked in the athlete’s environment. And these two nations have reinvented themselves.

The French dominate handball and men lpe, yet these are two sports that are not in the top 3 in terms of number of licensees, how do you explain that?

I could have also talked about pole vault or judo. Handball is quite recent, France closed Barcelona in 1992. We went from nant to the firmament. We had no pass or tradition. Handball was a sport for a PE teacher, a PSE class. Thanks to an exceptional generation carried by Costantini and Richardson, we have won medals and have risen to the top. And we never came back, except for two or three years. We have to find the trick that tilts on the top step, we are talking about an ultra requirement. But these are not necessarily the most popular sports. If you take the case of football, the number one sport in France, the French turn out to be world champions. But the competition is so fierce that no country can claim to win the Euro and the World Cup in the long run. It would be unthinkable. The same goes for rugby, basketball, tennis, the sports with the most participants in France. France has a universal calling. It is present in almost all disciplines and appears to be quite good, which is not the case in England struggling in basketball, Italy in handball. We have a very broad spectrum, but no favorite sport. Handball has become one.

Guillaume Evin, journalist and writer, author of the book Little Stories of Sporting Domination. (Photo Jean Nicholas Guillo / REA)

It is the prestige of domination that is essential to have an international influence. The stakes go beyond sports?

There is a double importance. Inside, it helps, first of all, to flatter the national lego, to merge opinions into one year of collective admiration. Chirac and Macron, for example, have never been more popular than when France won the FIFA World Cup. Today it is a federated element that generates energy. Outwardly, it is an element of soft power, of attractiveness to convey a healthy and positive image in this globalized world. This helps to attract companies, sponsors, media. It is a very good signal to competitors, partners, friends, as long as there are no doping or scandals. It is for this that the step is taken between the obsession with implementation and the way to achieve it.

One of the consequences of these heights is the emigration of talents to other countries. In your opinion, is it more negative or positive?

This is a problem. When you have such domination, with such a breeding ground that only the very best manage to find a place in the sun, those just below it, to improve their journey and the efforts made, understood that they could bounce back elsewhere . Many countries are very happy to nationalize some athletes for power walking as it is an easy way to move up the rankings quickly as most of the workouts have been done elsewhere. They hope to boost their own youth. This is the case with table tennis and badminton in France, where players of Chinese descent predominate. So we can regret some kind of uniformity of profiles. But at the same time it is a fact. We can’t remember the best of the shine. And maybe it’s a long-term beneficial element, it can attract a whole generation of subjects who waited daily to meet the best.

Also, behind certain dominations hides a model of success that sometimes breaks athletes

In France and in other countries, people build their lives by playing their sport. In other countries people dedicate their lives to sports. This shade makes the difference. Some countries have a practice that is so entrenched in their national identities and the sports pressure is so strong that there is a steamroller side and a lot of psychological damage. This is the pyramid effect. When China selects its athletes they are the best of the best, they cannot tolerate defeat. Unfortunately, there is collateral damage, sometimes dramatic. As in Japan with judo, where harm is not always assumed elsewhere (editor’s note, according to the Association of Victims of Judo Accidents, more than 121 children died from poorly controlled falls during a training deemed too violent between 1983 and 2016) . Since 2012 they have been trying to be careful that it is no longer the law of the jungle, but you are not immune to curtains. The same in Russia or in China. It is, unfortunately, the ransom of continued success.

What do you think is a nation’s greatest domination in a sport?

China in table tennis is the overwhelming domination. Moreover, it is funny to see all the twists and all the strategies of the International Federation to limit this unsurpassed hegemony. They did everything: introduce quotas, increase the ball, nothing helped. That’s why I say with a laugh that even if we blindfolded them and tied their hands, the Chinese would still win everything

Two months into the Olympics, more than any other, do you see a domination that will overthrow Tokyo?

In handball, France still has a very competitive group. In basketball it will be for the United States, there is no other way. Table tennis: China The 3000 meter steeplechase will definitely come back to the Kenyans. Archery, for South Korea the question is whether they will leave a gold medal to others. Artistic swimming is for the Russians. Riding, with dressage, it will be for the Germans Judo is interesting, because France has a large team, including Teddy Riner. It would be wonderful if Riner could deal the blow to Anton Geesink, the Dutchman who had defeated the Japanese at home, which was unthinkable, in 1964 at the first Olympic Games in Tokyo. We can’t imagine the consequences a Riner victory would have on their tatami mats, in a hostile room. that would be great.

Small stories of sporting dominance by Guillaume Evin, ditions du Rocher, published June 9.

