Female cricketers in India were still owed ‘life-changing’ prize money from the 2020 World Cup

Indian cricketers have not received the prize money owed them from the 2020 Women’s T20 World Cup, which ended more than 14 months ago. By reaching the final, in which they were defeated by Australia in front of an audience of over 86,000, Indian players should have collectively received $ 500,000 (350,000).

Telegraph Sportunderstands that the BCCI still owns the full prize pool awarded to Indian players more than a year after they earn it, said Tom Moffat, the CEO of Fica, the Federation of International Cricketers Associations.Telegraph Sportthat it had been made aware of the non-payment of the prize money in August 2020, when it raised the matter with the International Cricket Council. At the same time, Fica contacted the Indian players to provide support.

“Players must receive prize money for their performance on the field at top events and the late payment of money to players is unacceptable,” said Moffat.Telegraph Sport. “We encourage players in India to consider organizing as part of a players association so that they, and the game in India, can benefit from collective player representation in the same way as their fellow professionals around the world.”

India and Pakistan are the only major cricket countries that do not have a recognized player organization.

The ICC is responsible for paying out the prize money and their policy is to do so within one week of the conclusion of a tournament. Usually this goes directly to the national governing bodies of the respective teams, in this case the Board of Control for Cricket in India, unless that body asks the ICC to pay the players directly. The full prize pool must then be divided among the team of players and paid out within two weeks of receipt of the money from the ICC. It is up to the BCCI to determine how the prize money should be distributed, either evenly or on a sliding scale.

For a cricket board that boasted of earning nearly $ 550 million in revenue by hosting the Indian Premier League “during the pandemic era,” it is yet another embarrassing revelation for the BCCI in dealing with women’s cricket.

The Indias women’s team did not play any international game for almost a year after the T20 World Cup final and the outbreak of the pandemic, a period when the men’s team played eight Tests and six white ball matches. The BCCI also hosted a 56-game IPL for its male players, while a women’s practice tournament consisted of just four games squeezed into the men’s knockout rounds.

Before the 2020 T20 Women’s World Cup, the ICC increased the women’s prize pool by 320% from the 2018 event, with the 2020 tournament winners expected to receive $ 1 million. Shortly afterwards, Cricket Australia announced that if their women won, it would make up for the difference in prize money from the prize money awarded by the ICC to the winner of the previous T20 World Cup for men by adding an additional $ 600,000 to add.

Telegraph Sportunderstands that Australian players were paid their respective shares of $ 1.6 million in the month following the tournament’s close, in April 2020. Similarly, English players, who reached the tournament’s semi-finals and therefore earned a combined $ 120,000, also received their prize money within two months of the final.

The prize money they earned is split evenly among each of the 15 players in the Indias World Cup roster and is approximately $ 33,000 each. Only 13 women’s players in the country earn more than this amount per year, with top women’s salaries at just $ 69,000. An administrator, who did not want to be identified, described the prize money as life-changing for some of those women. “

For the 2020 IPL alone, Virat Kohli, India’s leading player, had a salary of more than $ 2.3 million. The lowest amount an international contractor earns is just under $ 140,000.

Veda Krishnamurthy, who played in the T20 World Cup Final, is the only player from the then-squad to lose her BCCI retainer in the recently announced contracts. Now, as a domestic woman player, Krishnamurthy does not receive an annual income, but only earns money through match fees and daily tournament allowances (which, according to players, barely cover their equipment costs).

Earlier this month, both the mother and sister of Krishnamurthy from Covid died. Initially, and before losing her BCCI contract, Krishnamurth reportedly received no communication or support from the BCCI until the issue was raised publicly and a backlash on social media ensued.

Telegraph Sport has approached the BCCI for comment.