The heaven-sent gift from Alisson, a reminder of the joy of playing football in this grueling season | Eredivisie

IIt was a moment to touch us all, of raw grief, of a helplessness born of an impossible situation that shaped this miserable period. At the same time, it symbolized the ability of football to unite, to conquer, to provide release with hardly credible storylines.

When Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson headlined a winner in the fifth minute of extra time at West Brom last Sunday, his thoughts and tears went to his father, Jose, who drowned in a lake in the Brazilian city of Lavras do Sul in February.

A combination of Brazil’s battle with coronavirus, quarantine regulations and Alisson not wanting to be separated from his pregnant wife, Natalia, meant he made the heartbreaking decision not to travel home for the funeral. He was present via a digital link.

Alisson still hasn’t been able to go back or see his mother, Magali, and for this emotional and popular man it has been a struggle to understand everything. You can’t explain many things in life, he said in a very charged interview after the West Brom game.

For Alisson, there could only be one explanation for his goal. God put his hand on my head today, he said, and out of tragedy, he and Liverpool have found the spark to end a grueling Premier League season at a high level. The title defense imploded, but on a final Sunday of no small intrigue, they will secure a Champions League finish that seemed out of reach for some time with a home win over Crystal Palace.

There is one caveat. Leicester would overhaul them if they beat Tottenham at home by four goals more than any Liverpool margin of victory over Palace. Considering how Spurs defended in-house against Aston Villa on Wednesday, that should perhaps not be ruled out entirely.

The Liverpool fans, 10,000 of whom will be back at Anfield, will see Roy Hodgson in the opponent’s dugout and fear a manager they never loved might chase them in his last Palace game .

Roy Hodgson’s last game as Crystal Palace manager comes to Liverpool. Photo: Phil Duncan / ProSports / REX / Shutterstock

But Liverpool are unbeaten in nine league games, seven of which win, and after Alissons’ goal, they feel the pull of fate. This is what moments like this do. They give the impression that other forces are at work and the effect on faith is irresistible.

The reaction to Alisson’s loss provided a snapshot of one of the themes of the season: people coming together regardless of the club’s loyalty. Throughout Stanley Park there were statements of support from Carlo Ancelotti and his Everton squad, and many more from players and staff from other clubs.

In the face of an invisible and random enemy that has affected everyone in varying degrees and threatened everything, the strength of the football community has rarely been more apparent and the importance of the game in society has never been more apparent.

At that point, it is necessary to have genuinely done well against the Premier League and its partners. The challenges have been many, there have been missteps (14.95 for a pay-per-view game, anyone?) And there have been times, especially as the infection rate soared, when we wondered if it was the right thing to do. to play.

The game standard hasn’t always been up to par, with the absence of supporters giving a spooky feel, while the sheer weight of the fixtures has left some players running on fumes.

But the will to end the season in the safest possible way has never deviated, and those who have criticized would do well to remember how they felt during the three months leading up to Project Restart last June, when there was none. action, nothing to watch or discuss, nothing to arouse the passions. Under the circumstances, the overall levels were impressive.

The best of this season followed the worst. Last October, there was always the feeling that Project Big Picture, a power grab by the big six led by Manchester United and Liverpool, with money for the EFL in consideration, was not going to get off the ground. The requirement of 14 votes from the Premier Leagues to 20 clubs would ensure that.

But when the story of the European Super League broke last month, it was easy to fear the worst, especially as the 12 rebel clubs, including everyone’s favorite six from England, had signed the contracts. How conceit was crushed so quickly and extensively only emphasized that hopes and dreams are fundamental in football, that private league can never find favor.

It said all that some of the most strident demonstrations against the proposed escape, against the greed and vulgarity, came from supporters of the big six and, in the case of United, Arsenal and Spurs, have crystallized in title transfer demands.

One of the most captivating episodes of the season came when a crowd of United fans stormed Old Trafford to force the postponement of the Liverpool game at the beginning of the month. The sheer magnitude of what had happened was largely brushed under the rug despite the widespread sympathy for what the protest stood for: a resistance to the emptying of the Glazer family’s stewardship.

It’s doubtful a lockdown box set has rivaled the Premier League in terms of drama. Going into the final day, Chelsea need a win at Villa to ensure they stay above Liverpool and Leicester in the Champions League places and their season has been defined by the dismissal of Frank Lampard and the stunning resurgence under Thomas Tuchel.

Again Leicester may miss the top four at the bitter end, but a first FA Cup victory in 137 years means more. At West Ham there was the rebirth of David Moyes and if his team gets a point at home against Southampton they would secure sixth place and Europa League qualification. That would cause Spurs, Everton and Arsenal to scrap for seventh place and a place in the new Europa Conference League. None of them would see that as a prize.

Leeds has always been exciting and a nice addition, while Villa has also brought a lot. Spurs, Arsenal and Newcastle have pushed the patience of their supporters to the limit.

Then there is Manchester City, above an improving United, above everyone else.

It’s crazy to think they were struggling until mid-December, but then came a run of 18 wins in 19 league games to blow the doubts and the competition away. City was unparalleled in style and substance.