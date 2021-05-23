Detroit Lions Da’Shawn Hand may be special Dan Campbell Todd Wash





The Detroit Lions coaching staff, starting with head coach Dan Campbell, have vowed to get more out of the players on the squad who were leftovers from the previous regime. “Here’s what I do know: every player on this squad will be better than last year,” Campbell said via email MLive. “I know that with everything in my heart because of the staff I brought in. That’s why I’ve made this investment in our staff of guys we’ve kept or added. I believe these guys are excellent teachers, excellent men, excellent coaches. Do you want to change a culture? Bring in great people. Do you want to make your men better? Don’t just bring in great people, but also bring in great teachers of the game. “ After eight seasons with the Jacksonville Jaguars, Todd Wash was brought to Detroit to coach the defense line. Wash, who worked his way up to the position of defense coordinator for the Jaguars, helped build a defense with a dangerous pass rush. In 2017 Wash & Co. a chance to play in the AFC Championship Game and eventually lost to the New England Patriots, 24-20. © Raj Mehta-USA Sports TODAY Now, in Detroit, one player yet to reach his full potential is the defensive lineman Da’Shawn Hand. In 2018, Hand recorded 27 tackles and three sacks in 13 games of his rookie campaign. He finished level with Derwin James as the highest ranked defensive rookie in the league, according to PFF. In the past two seasons, Hand has recorded only two tackles due to loss and has missed several games (19) due to various injuries. Wash indicated during his last media session that when watching film, he saw the potential for a player to take the next step in his career. “When I came in, he was a young man that we had a lot of talks about. When I turned the tape and if he’s healthy, he’s something. . . “That’s my job, to enable him to stay healthy, prepare him physically and athletically. He has a chance to become a special player in this league. We just have to keep him healthy. And let’s go. to do everything to get him on the field as much as possible. “ If Hand is able to stay on the field and improve his game, the line of defense has a better chance of turning the corner – and sooner rather than later. More from SI All Lions: Why Trey Flowers will succeed at Outside Linebacker A player that lions can expect to shine in 2021 Is D’Andre Swift a Top-10 NFL Running Back? Scouting CB Ifeatu Melifonwu

