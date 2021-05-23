Surrey v Middlesex, Essex v Warwickshire and more: county cricket live! | Sport

A career 6-28 best for 21-year-old Ben Aitchison and a hundredth first-class wicket for Matt Critchley on a rainy day in Derby.
11:59
And with the second ball from that Broad across, Joseph snakes behind him. Arm Worcs, 136-8.
I have to focus on writing, but I’ll keep an eye on Trent Bridge and The Oval.
11:57
DOliveria is in disbelief at the fold after spraying Paterson halfway through. Worcestershire 136-7. From Nott-up to Notts-go-go-go. To make Worcestershire feel better, Stuart Broad is now steaming into the turf.
11:50
Fifty for Gubbins while the scent of freshly cooked flapjack wafts in the air. Middlesex 127-2 and, for them, serene.
Mark Wood is a sixth wicket to Ben Aitchison, Durham 208-9.
11:41
The weather has rejected Derby again – play suspended with Durham 187-8, with Eckersley the last going for 82 lbw for the young Aithchison who now has 5-21. Critchley 2-20.
A wicket! At Trent Bridge! Nottinghamshire turns the screw. Worcestershire now 129-6, Cox lbw to Paterson for an 18 ball zero. DOliveira (28 not out) and Joseph the not out of batsmen. 31 overs left.
11:34
Essex v Warwickshire: tie
Warwickshire 166 and 66-1 tied with Essex 217. Essex 12 points, Warwickshire 11.
A damp squib from a final day suppressed the distant chances of a result. Warwickshire had time to catch up in the first innings, but that was it.
It stays tight, tight, tight in group one.
11:25
Gubbins (44) and Handscomb (22) sit on pleasant scores and hold back the advance of Surrey. Middlesex 102-2 – it would be some crumbling to lose from here.
11:19
A great yes-no-yes catch by Ben Duckett at slip Riki Wessels vibrates for 10 from Lyndon James. Worcs 124-5 with 37 overs left on the day. I bet they only last with the help of the weather.
11:14
Think they should call it in Chelmsford during the day. where only 66 runs were scored in a damp, outdated day.
11:11
Baffled by the weather at every turn, poor lighting has now prevented them from coming back to Derby, where Durham needs another 32 for a first strike, Derby two more wickets for another bowling point. I think they will keep trying.
10:47
Tea time scores
Hampshire 233 & Forfeit v Leicestershire 84 & 26-1 – tie
Essex 217 v Warwickshire 166 & 66-1. Warwicks led with 15 points
Nottinghamshire 400/5 Dec v Worcestershire 80 all out and 114-4. Worcs track with 206
Derbyshire 258 against Durham 168-7.
Northamptonshire v Lancashire 88/1. Match drawn
Kent 307 and 60-1dec against Glamorgan 64/3 and 23-1. Match drawn
Gloucestershire 27-6 vs Somerset 300-8dec.Match drawn
Surrey 190 & 259-2dec against Middlesex 160 and 74-2. Middlesex needs 216 to win
10:40
Dane Vilas on Rain and Jimmy Anderson: It’s awful when you get on a ground like this, see such a nice field and you don’t get much cricket on it. Guys like Jimmy (Anderson) needed overs. That was the most important thing for him to go to the test game.
We won’t be letting Jimmy v Yorkshire back in the English bubble on Friday, but we have a good stable of fast bowlers who, as always, have learned a lot from him.
10:39
Gloucestershire v Somerset: tie
Gloucs 27-6 against Somerset 300-8. Gloucestershire 10 points, Somerset 13.
An escape from Bristol.
Updated
10:33
Unfortunately it’s raining again in Chelmsford, and buckets and frogs in Bristol.
10:27
A lonely figure crawls back across the emerald green lawn, Libby caught on a square leg for 64. Worcs 103-4. Nottinghamshire needs six more.
10:23
On Trent Bridge Jake Libby, 60 not out, has found a partner with lasting power. DOliveira has 17 of 29 balls. Worcs 97-3.
10:12
Sam Robson is pintailed by a swinging ball from human mountain Reece Topley,; a few balls later he pricks and is collected by Rikki Clarke at the second slip. Middlesex 47-2. Not sure I can bear to watch Handscomb bat.
10:01
Matthew Maynard muses after the game:
Marnus (Labuschagne) is a very resilient player, you don’t get to number three in the world easily, he had some decent balls and a questionable lbw decision in this game, those things happen sand I’m sure Marnus will score a lot of runs for us this not only this season, but also in the coming seasons.
We bowled fantastically well in the first innings to get into the position we did (Kent 128-8) but Darren Stevens did what Darren Stevens can, I thought it was a great entrepreneurial innings, although we gave him a few chances and we probably didn’t put enough pressure on (tail-ender Miguel) Cummins.
Happy with the way the guys have been in the first seven games we need a few more partnerships with the bat and some big hundreds, but with the ball I’m delighted, we’ve thrown straighter than previous years and dividends are paid, and we packed well.
09:58
Bancroft (39 out of 137 balls) has finally found a partner who can stay with him – Ned Eclersley (33 of 59 balls). Apologies, while I’m typing, Stuart Poynter comes to the crease. Bancroft went to Critchley for 39, slow but steady and he got Durham on the next line. Durham 117-6.
09:46
And another! Who are you asking? Fletcher I say. Worcestershire 63-3 as Haynes pricks his third ball and Fletcher picks up the ball from his own bowling. This is Fletcher’s first ten-fer in a match. Worcs 63-3 and will need rain soon.
09:43
Action! A snatch on the short leg, Fletcher again! Fell goes for 13, Fletcher 2-13, Worcs 63-2.
09:40
In the crowd at The Oval, a hardened woman pulls her anorak collar with her mitts over her nose, half an inch of eye visible to the bottom of her pompom hat. Clarke has the ball, we try again …
09:35
Rain, rain, everywhere except Derby, where Durham stumbles, 96-5, 12 runs to avoid the successor.
09:33
Northants v Lancashire: tie
Northamptonshire v Lancashire 88-1.
Only 34.3 overs possible in a four day wash. The only story, a fifty to Alex Davies. Time to dry off and go home.
09:26
Ooof, I just turned on the live stream from The Oval where father and son hide under an umbrella and the wind even tries to push Rikki Clarke backwards. Not long, they are leaving again. Middx 21-1.
09:16
The Rains Scattergun approach is paying off – currently only two games underway – in Derby, where Durham is 70-5, with Bancroft holding tight to the fort; and at Trent Bridge, where Worcestershire has reached half of their first inning score for the loss of just one wicket. Only the possibility of bonus points that kept life in the game at Northants, where it again briefly admitted to giving Davies fifty before returning with force. Only 34.4 overs bowled in the match.
9:08
If you are a Middlesex fan, rTreat a little, tighten the shutters, retreat to the bedroom and pull up the sheets. Roach, tail up, has Jack Davies caught by Ollie Pope for 2.1 8-1. It’s all about Robson and Gubbins. Ah, but what gracious news, a temporary reprieve, the rain has returned.
