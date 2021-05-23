The Sooners 2022 recruitment cycle is critical to future success

Recruiting football in Oklahoma has always been an integral part of the program’s continued success. Therefore, the 2022 cycle is a critical building block for the next two to three years.

Since Lincoln Riley became head coach in 2017, Oklahoma has had top-10 recruiting classes in three of the last five cycles. In the five years prior to that, the Sooners had no national top-10 classes.

That talent infusion over the past five years is a big reason why OU has appeared in three of the last four College Football Playoffs and is one of the favorites to do so again in the 2021 campaign.

The Sooners are off to a strong start to building their 2022 recruitment class. They have nine verbal pledges in their 2022 class, currently ranked fifth according to the country. 247 Sports and Rivals, and No. 8 based on the ESPN class rankings.

The composition of the Sooners’ 2022 class to date is a five-star prospectus, WR Luther Burden, and six four stars. The offensive / defensive breakdown is six for offense, three for defense.

However, the recruitment process for the best leads for 2022 is about to get much busier and more competitive. The NCAA recruitment period, which has been in effect since March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, will end on May 31, allowing recruits to return to face-to-face campus visits.

There are a number of 2021 recruits arriving at schools across the country including DT Kelvin Gilliam Jr and DB Damond Harmon, teammates at the same high school in Virginia. who committed and later signed without visiting the school. When Gilliam Jr and Harmon arrive at OU this summer, it will be their first time in the state of Oklahoma.

The Sooners are expected to be in the midst of the hunt as summer temperatures soar along with the recruiting battle for the best non-committed prospects in the country.

On June 18-20, Oklahoma hosts one of the biggest recruiting events of the year, the ChampU BBQ.

Here are some top goals for 2022 Lincoln Riley and have his staff in their sights and are working hard to land:

RB Gavin Sawchuck, from Littleton, Colorado: Rated the No. 2 returning in class. He rushed to 1,239 yards and 17 touchdowns last season as a junior at Valor Christian High School, the same school that produced Christian McCaffrey, former Stanford All-American and now NFL star for the Carolina Panthers.

RB Jovantae Barnes, Las Vegas Nevada: The Sooners will need to bring in a pair of running backs in the 2022 class, as Kennedy Brooks will almost certainly move on to the draft upon his return in 2021, becoming Eric Gray, the transfer from Tennessee. is eligible after the 2021 season and is a good bet to at least test the NFL waters. Barnes has several major programs on his list, including Oklahoma.

OU running backs coach DeMarco Murray, also from Las Vegas, has developed a relationship with Barnes, who rushed for 1,022 yards, 13 touchdowns, and an average of 8.1 yards per carry in 2019 as a sophomore. He didn’t play in 2020 due to COVID cancellation.

CB Myles Pollard, Brentwood, Tennessee: The Sooners are hopeful that their recent success in drawing players from the state of Tennessee will help them land Pollard, the No. 37 overall cornerback prospect, according to the 247Sports Composite. The 6-foot, 2-inch, 185-pound defensive back fits that defensive coordinator’s shape Alex Grinch and cornerbacks coach Roy Manning looks for in reforming the OU secondary.

CB Gentry Williams, Tulsa, Oklahoma: Williams, who has rated a five-star prospectus by 247Sports, is listed as an athlete, but the Sooners consider him a defensive back. He has played quarterback, wide receiver, and cornerback on his high school team at Booker T. Washington High School. A program like Oklahoma doesn’t want a player of this talent level to leave the state or even end up in rival territory in Stillwater.

Williams says he grew up a fan of the Sooners and likes what Alex Grinch does with the OU defense, but he also says he doesn’t want his childhood interest in Sooner football to influence which program he decides to follow.

S Chace Biddle, Garland, Texas: Biddle’s high school teammate, WR Jordan Hudson, has already committed to Oklahoma’s 2022 class. 247Sports rates him as the No. 7 safety in the 2022 class.

OT Jacob Sexton, Edmond, Oklahoma: Sexton is another high-quality prospect from the state of Oklahoma. The four-star prospectus grew up as a Texas fan, and the Longhorns are one of five teams that Sexton has shortlisted. The 247Sports Composite names him the # 25 offensive tackle in the 2022 class.

A number of toppers, including some of the names above, will be attending OU’s annual ChampU BBQ weekend in mid-June.