Top seeds dominate in area tennis championships | BVarsity

It was a day of few surprises as the best seeds reigned supreme at the South Area Singles and Doubles Tennis Championships held Saturday morning at Garces Memorial High School.
There was little drama in the singles or doubles as none of Saturday’s matches went three sets. And with four slots available for next week’s Valley Individual Championships, the top four seeds have all progressed in both boy and girl singles.
Fresh off her Southwest Yosemite League Championships last week, Garces freshman Kelsey Abraham continued her dominant trajectory with a 6-0, 6-0 win over Liberty’s Kiana Lua in Saturday’s qualifier.
Abraham, who hasn’t dropped a single game in Areas, says coaching and a spike in confidence led to her hot streak as she becomes more confident in her abilities as her first year of varsity action progresses.
I was super nervous at the start of the season, “she said.” I am a freshman, this is the first time that I actually play in the league. Now that I’ve been in this tournament I’ve gotten used to it. I like it very much.
Other winners were Liberty’s Brooke Erickson, who beat Centennial’s Natalie Tun 6-3, 6-2; Lauren Li of Stockdale, who took a 6-0, 6-1 victory over Mailee Francisco of Chaves and Jacqueline Benshoof of Bakersfield Christian, who beat Frontier’s Jordan Losa 6-0, 6-1.
It was also a windy day for the best seeds in boys’ singles as Centennial’s Brett Yackovich and Liberty’s Sage Nguyen both advanced 6-0, 6-0 victories.
Yackovich defeated Nguyen 6-1, 7-5 in last week’s SWYL championships, giving him a lead that Nguyen hopes to wipe out in Valley.
“The score is currently (2-1 for him) and I have to get that back,” said Nguyen. “(Valley) is another tournament for me to try and get him back.”
Nguyen’s Patriot teammate Thomas Lehman advanced with a 6-0, 6-4 win against Centennial’s CJ Gimena, while BCHS ‘Ryan Bashirtash advanced with a 6-2, 7-6 win against Stockdale’s Sunny Choi.
The top four seeds all advanced in boys’ doubles too, with Liberty’s Heman Wahi and Bradley Campoy (6-1, 6-1), Centennial’s Derek Klopstein and Max Geissel (6-0, 6-1), Garces’Patrick Blaine and Nico Fanucchi (6-1, 7-5) and Stockdale’s Avya Shukla and Sanat Sharma (7-5, 6-4) all win in straight sets.
And while the girls’ doubles match was the only final in which anyone from outside the top four emerged, the games in the final round were not exactly passionate.
Teams from Garces (Kylee Limpias and Jocie Sala), BCHS (Hannah Kratt and Bri Hiebert) and Stockdale (Jasmine Flores and Gabi Guijarro) all won 6-0, 6-0, while the 12th seeded Liberty team of Naomi Pavletich and Paige Melton advanced via forfeited injury.
