Was Taylor’s performance the best of a Brit in the United States?

Josh Taylor made history on Saturday by becoming Britain’s first four-band undisputed world champion with a performance that puts him in the same league as the UK’s best ever boxers.

The Scottish boxer became only the fifth male boxer to win a title fight with all four major bands (WBC, WBA, IBF and WBO) on the line when he flew Ramirez with a left hook and a left uppercut in the sixth and seventh rounds. before withstanding the late pressure to win with scores of 114-112 on all three scorecards in Las Vegas.



Four-belt world title fights are rare – this was only the seventh in just over 30 years – and Taylor’s win is likely to catapult him to the pound for pound global top 10 rankings.

It also marks him as the UK’s top boxer in terms of form today, ahead of rival heavyweight world champions Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua whose clash over all four belts was canceled this summer in the week leading up to Taylor vs. Ramirez.

Taylor beat the best there is in his division to unite all ties in his 18th fight; Fury and Joshua still have business to do if they are to match that achievement.

Taylor’s win is one of many impressive performances by Britons in the US.

Englishman Randy Turpin wins with points from American Sugar Ray Robinson, the greatest boxer of all time, as the 1951 world middleweight title in London is the best ever win by a British boxer and may never be defeated.

But not many British boxers have had a better win in the US than Taylor in Las Vegas, and it ensures that he will be talked about for years to come, along with others who had outstanding wins in the US, such as Fury. , Carl Frampton, Ricky Hatton, Carl Froch, Lennox Lewis, Joe Calzaghe, Naseem Hamed, Lloyd Honeyghan, Ken Buchanan, Ted ‘Kid’ Lewis and Bob Fitzsimmons.

It is up for debate whether Taylor trumps Fury’s win over Deontay Wilder to become a two-time heavyweight champion in Vegas last February. Fury’s stoppage win likely contained more drama, and he also knocked out his opponent twice – but it was for one of four ties, not all four.

Before Fury, heavyweight Lewis previously took the standout victories in the US by a British boxer, knocking out Mike Tyson in Memphis in 2002 and unanimously defeating Evander Holyfield in a 1999 rematch at the Thomas & Mack Center, Las Vegas. That victory at Holyfield was significant because the win made Lewis the first undisputed heavyweight world champion since Bob Fitzsimmons, who reigned from 1897 to 1899.

Lewis’ victory at Holyfield had greater significance than Taylor’s triumph and was a much bigger fight in terms of viewership and earnings. Honeyghan’s victory over Donald Curry to become undisputed Welterweight World Champion in a massive jolt in Atlantic City in 1986 is also bigger. Honeyghan dethroned the king of boxing by forcing the American to retire after six rounds, while Ramirez doesn’t feature in ESPN’s latest pound-for-pound top 10 rankings.

But Taylor’s win over Ramirez may overshadow other Britons’ big wins in Las Vegas, like Hatton’s knockout of Mexican Jose Luis Castillo at welterweight in 2007, Calzaghe’s split decision points beat Bernard Hopkins at light-heavyweight a year later, and Minter’s split. points win. Vito Antuofermo for the WBC and WBA Middleweight World Championships at Caesars Palace in 1980.

Frampton, with whom Taylor trained together at a London gym when he turned professional, became a two-weight world champion with majority points and won Mexican Leo Santa Cruz to win the WBA World Featherweight in Brooklyn in 2016. year (2016), and Taylor’s win should be considered at least as good or better.

For breathtaking drama, super-middleweight Froch’s last breath from American Jermain Taylor to hold his WBC title in Connecticut in 2009 is hard to beat. But Taylor had lost two of his previous three fights, while Ramirez entered the ring as an undefeated champion with two ties.

Feather-light “Prince” Hamed also made a thrilling US debut in 1997 when he stepped off the canvas three times before stopping home hero Kevin Kelley in the fourth round in New York.

Taylor will inevitably also draw comparisons to fellow Edinburgh-born Buchanan, now 75 and reportedly living in a care home, who took a 15-point win over Ismael Laguna for the WBA lightweight title at Madison Square Garden, New York, in 1971 ., after fighting most of the fight with a closed left eye.

Wherever Taylor’s win over Ramirez appears on the list of British boxing wins abroad, what is certain is that it deserves to be among the top ten abroad in living memory.

Taylor’s place among Britain’s top boxers

A handful of British boxers are still to be considered for Taylor, including super-middleweight champion Calzaghe, heavyweight Lewis and even Taylor’s fellow Edinburgh resident Buchanan, who was the last Scottish boxer to become the undisputed world champion before Taylor.

Taylor probably falls off this list of top ten British boxers for their achievements:

1. Joe Calzaghe

The Welshman had a brilliant 46-fight unbeaten career and a record 21 super-middleweight world titles, highlighting victories over Mikkel Kessler, Jeff Lacy and Bernard Hopkins. Calzaghe’s 10-year reign as world champion is the longest in boxing behind heavyweight Joe Louis.

2. Lennox Lewis

The London-born heavyweight avenged both defeats in his career, beating all his rivals to become the undisputed champion in 1999, with three governments as world title holders. He had big wins over Evander Holyfield and Mike Tyson, with most of his world title fights in the US.

3. Bob Fitzsimmons

Born in Cornwall, “Freckled Bob” moved to New Zealand at the age of 11 before becoming Middleweight (1891-1894), Heavyweight (1897-1899) and Light Heavyweight (1903-1905) World Champion.

4. Ted “Kid” Lewis

The Londoner was a two-time World Welterweight Champion between 1915-1919 while living in the United States. Perhaps his best hour in America was when he beat American Jack Britton, with whom he had 20 fights, for the Ohio Welterweight World Title in 1917.

5. Jimmy Wilde

Known as the ‘The Mighty Atom’, the Welshman began boxing in fairground booths before later becoming a flyweight world champion. He reigned from 1916 to 1923 and had 103 fights before his first loss.

6. Ken Buchanan

The Scottish lightweight reign as world champion that started with a 15-point win in scorching heat in Puerto Rico in 1970. After uniting the two world title belts available at the time on points against Ruben Navarro in Los Angeles in 1971, lost Buchanan took the title on a low blow from Roberto Duran Madison Square Garden, New York, in 1972.

7. Randy Turpin

The middleweight shocked the world when he beat the legendary Sugar Ray Robinson by points in 1951 and lost the world title in a close rematch 68 days later.

8. Carl Froch

The Nottingham-born super-middleweight fought in 12 consecutive world title fights, including classics against George Groves and Mikkel Kessler. Three-time world champion and united the titles against Kessler in 2013.

9. Lloyd Honeyghan

The Londoner had two reigns as a world welterweight champion in the 1980s after taking a shocking victory over King Don Curry.

10. Ricky Hatton

Manchester’s “Hitman” won world titles at light welterweight and welterweight and fought (and lost) to the best of its time in massive fights against Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Manny Pacquiao. Hatton defeated one of the best pound-for-pound fighters of the era at Kostya Tszyu for his first world title in 2005.