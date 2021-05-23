Scottish club cricket returns and Forfarshire launches their defense with an impressive win over Arbroath





< class=""> < style="display:block;padding-top:53.3605%"/> Chris Aitchison keeps an eye on the ball for Heriot’s against RH Corstorphine. Photo: John Devlin The derby encounter at Forthill was the center of attention as competitive domestic cricket made a welcome return and the champions showed they might be the team to beat again. After knocking out Arbroath for just 107, the Broughty Ferry team ran into problems 2-2, with both openers failing to score. Sign Up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise There were still jitters in the dressing room when former Scotland skipper Ryan Watson Daniel Salmond presented his second wicket by pulling a short delivery straight to mid-wicket, which left Shire staggered on 31-3. However, Cameron, who was named captain 14 months ago but only now gets a chance to lead the squad, announced his arrival with a frontier as he and the impressive Rory Johnston made repairs. Johnston, who survived a few half chances, was initially better than his partner on his way to 41 no, but Cameron soon started to warm up to the job and moved into his half century with a straight six on Craig Ramsay before finishing the match with another boundary of the next delivery to remain unbeaten at 54 and complete his victory in the 27th. Previously, Cameron had made the breakthrough when Darryl Sinclair flashed to a wide delivery and was caught between the covers. Obviously it was difficult for the Arbroath hitters, Jack Plomer took 24 deliveries to get off goal, though he persistently challenged it to go through and make 22. However, the visitors’ innings were regularly interrupted by the fall of wickets with skipper Marc Petries 25 the highest score while Graeme Black was the choice of the Forfarshire bowlers 5-18. Elsewhere, Meigles The highly anticipated top flight debut quickly turned sour as they dropped to 20-5 in the ninth time of their meeting with Stoneywood-Dyce at Peoples Park. Unable to turn things around, they crawled all the way out before the Aberdonians completed a seven-wicket success. Deaths are among the sides expected to compete for the title, but without their Scotland trio of Matthew Cross, Gavin Main and Adrian Neill, they slipped to defeat against RH Corstorphine in a final thriller in Goldenacre. Ryan Brown scored a total of 133 Heriots with 36, Ally Sadler, James Dickinson and Calum Clarkson each claimed three wickets. Elliot Ruthven then struck three times to put Corstorphine on the back foot, and when Lloyd Brown trumped that figure 4-25, Heriots was firmly in control. But the visitors’ middle and lower order men dug deep, Caleb Whitefoord the hero with 24 no as they won with two wickets. Grange are another team with the aura of potential champions and Jack Jarvis, one of the clubs with many talented youngsters, impressed during his victory over Carlton. Grange placed 184 before closing Grange Loan’s side for 134. Andrew Chalmers hit the seasons first century, a brilliant 84-ball 104 with 1 bounds and five sixes like Watsonians made 280 on Myreside before firing local rivals Stewarts Melville for 97.

