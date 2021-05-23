Sports
Team USA Olympic qualifying baseball roster includes Matt Kemp, Todd Frazier and Homer Bailey
On Sunday, USA Baseball announced the full Team USA-roster that will try to qualify for the Summer Olympics in Tokyo, which start at the end of July. The training camp roster includes 28 players, who will be reduced to 26 before the qualifying game begins. To be eligible for inclusion, a player cannot currently be part of an MLB team’s 40-man squad.
Here is an overview of all 28 names, arranged alphabetically by last name:
|NAME
|POSITION
|B / T
|HT.
|WT.
|HOME
|CURRENT TEAM
|Nick Allen
|INF
|R / R
|5-8
|166
|San Diego, California.
|Oakland Athletics (AAA)
|Eddy Alvarez
|INF
|S / R
|5-9
|185
|Miami, Florida.
|Miami Marlins (AAA)
|Clayton Andrews
|LHP
|L / L
|5-6
|160
|Petaluma, California.
|Milwaukee Brewers (AA)
|Homer Bailey
|RHP
|R / R
|6-4
|223
|LaGrange, Texas
|Free agent
|Jonathan Bowlan
|RHP
|R / R
|6-6
|240
|Arlington, Texas
|Kansas City Royals (AA)
|Tristan Casas
|INF
|L / R
|6-4
|250
|Pembroke Pines, Fla.
|Boston Red Sox (AA)
|Brandon Dickson
|RHP
|R / R
|6-5
|190
|Montgomery, Ala.
|Free agent
|Jarren duran
|FROM
|L / R
|6-2
|210
|Corona, California.
|Boston Red Sox (AAA)
|Tim Federowicz
|C.
|R / R
|5-10
|215
|Erie, Dad.
|Los Angeles Dodgers (AAA)
|Eric Filia
|FROM
|L / L
|6-0
|190
|Carlsbad, California.
|Seattle Mariners (AAA)
|Logan Forsythe
|INF
|L / L
|6-3
|225
|Kansas City, Mo.
|Milwaukee Brewers (AAA)
|Todd Frazier
|INF
|R / R
|6-2
|215
|Point Pleasant, NJ
|Free agent
|Anthony Gose
|LHP
|L / L
|6-0
|200
|Bellflower, California.
|Cleveland Indians (AAA)
|Edwin Jackson
|RHP
|R / R
|6-2
|215
|Neu-Ulm, Germany
|Free agent
|Jon Jay
|FROM
|L / L
|5-11
|200
|Miami, Florida.
|Los Angeles Angels (AAA)
|DJ Johnson
|RHP
|L / R
|6-4
|230
|Beaverton, Ore.
|Cleveland Indians (AAA)
|Matt Kemp
|FROM
|R / R
|6-4
|225
|Midwest City, Oka.
|Free agent
|Mark Kolozsvary
|C.
|R / R
|5-8
|180
|Eustis, Fla.
|Cincinnati Reds (AA)
|Trevor Lane
|LHP
|L / L
|5-11
|185
|North Bend, Wash.
|New York Yankees (AAA)
|Matthew Liberatore
|LHP
|L / L
|6-4
|200
|Peoria, Ariz.
|Louis Cardinals (AAA)
|Drew Parrish
|LHP
|L / L
|5-11
|200
|Cape Canaveral, Fla.
|Kansas City Royals (A +)
|David Robertson
|RHP
|R / R
|5-11
|195
|Birmingham, Ala.
|Free agent
|Joe Ryan
|RHP
|R / R
|6-2
|205
|San Francisco, California.
|Tampa Bay Rays (AAA)
|Marc Rzepczynski
|LHP
|L / L
|6-2
|220
|Oak Lawn, Ill.
|Free agent
|James Sherfy
|RHP
|R / R
|6-0
|175
|Thousand Oaks, California.
|San Francisco Giants (AAA)
|Matt Wieters
|C.
|S / R
|6-5
|235
|Charleston, SC
|Free agent
|Luke Williams
|INF
|R / R
|6-1
|186
|Park Ridge, Illinois.
|Philadelphia Phillies (AAA)
|Simeon Woods Richardson
|RHP
|R / R
|6-3
|210
|Sugar Land, Texas
|Toronto Blue Jays (AA)
If you’ve recently attended Major League Baseball, a number of names will be familiar to you – including Matt Kemp, Todd Frazier, Matt Wieters, Homer Bailey, Edwin Jackson, Jon Jay and Logan Forsythe. Notable prospects include left-wing Matthew Liberatore, who placed our RJ Anderson at number 44 on his preseason list of the top 50 prospects in all of baseball. Nick Allen is one of the best defensive shortstops among the minors, and Triston Casas, Jarren Duran and Simeon Woods Richardson also have a significant long-term advantage.
Mike Scioscia will lead Team USA, and his coaching staff will include Jerry Weinstein (bench coach), Dave Wallace (pitching coach), Ernie Young (batter and first base coach), Darren Fenster (third base coach) and Roly de Armas (bullpen trainer).
Guest team Japan has already qualified for the Olympic baseball league this year, as have Mexico, Israel and South Korea. The US will compete with the Dominican Republic, Puerto Rico, Cuba, Canada, Venezuela, Colombia and Nicaragua in the qualifying tournament in Florida starting May 31. The winner of that tournament will claim fifth place in the Olympics. The teams in the second and third place of that tournament will then compete with Australia, Taiwan and the Netherlands for the sixth and final Olympic berth. So in essence, Team USA is one of 11 teams competing for two remaining places.
