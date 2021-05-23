Team USA Olympic qualifying baseball roster includes Matt Kemp, Todd Frazier and Homer Bailey

On Sunday, USA Baseball announced the full Team USA-roster that will try to qualify for the Summer Olympics in Tokyo, which start at the end of July. The training camp roster includes 28 players, who will be reduced to 26 before the qualifying game begins. To be eligible for inclusion, a player cannot currently be part of an MLB team’s 40-man squad.

Here is an overview of all 28 names, arranged alphabetically by last name:

NAME POSITION B / T HT. WT. HOME CURRENT TEAM Nick Allen INF R / R 5-8 166 San Diego, California. Oakland Athletics (AAA) Eddy Alvarez INF S / R 5-9 185 Miami, Florida. Miami Marlins (AAA) Clayton Andrews LHP L / L 5-6 160 Petaluma, California. Milwaukee Brewers (AA) Homer Bailey RHP R / R 6-4 223 LaGrange, Texas Free agent Jonathan Bowlan RHP R / R 6-6 240 Arlington, Texas Kansas City Royals (AA) Tristan Casas INF L / R 6-4 250 Pembroke Pines, Fla. Boston Red Sox (AA) Brandon Dickson RHP R / R 6-5 190 Montgomery, Ala. Free agent Jarren duran FROM L / R 6-2 210 Corona, California. Boston Red Sox (AAA) Tim Federowicz C. R / R 5-10 215 Erie, Dad. Los Angeles Dodgers (AAA) Eric Filia FROM L / L 6-0 190 Carlsbad, California. Seattle Mariners (AAA) Logan Forsythe INF L / L 6-3 225 Kansas City, Mo. Milwaukee Brewers (AAA) Todd Frazier INF R / R 6-2 215 Point Pleasant, NJ Free agent Anthony Gose LHP L / L 6-0 200 Bellflower, California. Cleveland Indians (AAA) Edwin Jackson RHP R / R 6-2 215 Neu-Ulm, Germany Free agent Jon Jay FROM L / L 5-11 200 Miami, Florida. Los Angeles Angels (AAA) DJ Johnson RHP L / R 6-4 230 Beaverton, Ore. Cleveland Indians (AAA) Matt Kemp FROM R / R 6-4 225 Midwest City, Oka. Free agent Mark Kolozsvary C. R / R 5-8 180 Eustis, Fla. Cincinnati Reds (AA) Trevor Lane LHP L / L 5-11 185 North Bend, Wash. New York Yankees (AAA) Matthew Liberatore LHP L / L 6-4 200 Peoria, Ariz. Louis Cardinals (AAA) Drew Parrish LHP L / L 5-11 200 Cape Canaveral, Fla. Kansas City Royals (A +) David Robertson RHP R / R 5-11 195 Birmingham, Ala. Free agent Joe Ryan RHP R / R 6-2 205 San Francisco, California. Tampa Bay Rays (AAA) Marc Rzepczynski LHP L / L 6-2 220 Oak Lawn, Ill. Free agent James Sherfy RHP R / R 6-0 175 Thousand Oaks, California. San Francisco Giants (AAA) Matt Wieters C. S / R 6-5 235 Charleston, SC Free agent Luke Williams INF R / R 6-1 186 Park Ridge, Illinois. Philadelphia Phillies (AAA) Simeon Woods Richardson RHP R / R 6-3 210 Sugar Land, Texas Toronto Blue Jays (AA)

If you’ve recently attended Major League Baseball, a number of names will be familiar to you – including Matt Kemp, Todd Frazier, Matt Wieters, Homer Bailey, Edwin Jackson, Jon Jay and Logan Forsythe. Notable prospects include left-wing Matthew Liberatore, who placed our RJ Anderson at number 44 on his preseason list of the top 50 prospects in all of baseball. Nick Allen is one of the best defensive shortstops among the minors, and Triston Casas, Jarren Duran and Simeon Woods Richardson also have a significant long-term advantage.

Mike Scioscia will lead Team USA, and his coaching staff will include Jerry Weinstein (bench coach), Dave Wallace (pitching coach), Ernie Young (batter and first base coach), Darren Fenster (third base coach) and Roly de Armas (bullpen trainer).

Guest team Japan has already qualified for the Olympic baseball league this year, as have Mexico, Israel and South Korea. The US will compete with the Dominican Republic, Puerto Rico, Cuba, Canada, Venezuela, Colombia and Nicaragua in the qualifying tournament in Florida starting May 31. The winner of that tournament will claim fifth place in the Olympics. The teams in the second and third place of that tournament will then compete with Australia, Taiwan and the Netherlands for the sixth and final Olympic berth. So in essence, Team USA is one of 11 teams competing for two remaining places.