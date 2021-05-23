Sports fraternity in shock and disbelief over Sushil Kumar’s arrest





The arrest of double Olympic medalist Sushil Kumars in a murder case on Sunday has left the country’s sports association in shock and disbelief. Loss of words Many of them did not know how to respond to the news of one of the greatest icons of Indian sport. Others ran out of words. Several of them did not want to be on the record because they felt it was too early to respond. Kartar Singh, winner of the Olympic and two-time Asian Games gold medalist, was saddened. I can’t say anything about this, said Kartar. Boxer Vijender Singh, who won a bronze medal at the 2008 Beijing Olympics along with Sushil, was not keen to comment on the development at this point. International wrestler Kripa Shankar Patel, an Arjuna Prize winner, was shocked. I can not believe this. I have trained with Sushil for a long time in different camps and can say that he cannot kill anyone. Maybe it’s an accident. The law must go its own way and the victim must receive justice, Patel said. PTI adds Seasoned table tennis player A. Sharath Kamal, who is gearing up for his fourth Olympic appearance, said if this actually happened, it is unfortunate and reflects poorly on Indian sport, not just wrestling, Sharath said. He’s one of the best athletes we’ve had. People look up to him. Unfortunate Former hockey captain Ajitpal Singh, who was an observer for the Indian Olympic Association at the 2008 Olympics, said he still couldn’t understand exactly what went wrong with the polite man. … it is very embarrassing and unfortunate. As a role model, Sushil should have set a good example and never gave in to such a brawl. He has everything in life, the sport has given him everything, money, fame, Ajitpal said.

