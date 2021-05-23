Game 4 Projected Lineup: Avalanche at Blues





The Colorado Avalanche will use the same line-up as in its last appearance for today’s Game 4 against the St. Louis Blues in Round 1 of the 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs. The Avs are 3-0 ahead in the best-of-seven set and are looking to sweep their first series in 20 years. It’s the fifth time that the Colorado / Quebec franchise has held a 3-0 lead in a best-of-seven series, and it has an all-time series record of 4-0 by that criterion. In two of those series, the Avs had the decisive victory in Game 4 (1996 Stanley Cup Final vs. Florida and 2001 Conference Quarterfinals vs. Vancouver).

Philipp Grubauer will be back between the pipes. He is 3-0 this post season, the first Avalanche goalkeeper to win his first three starts of a playoff year since Jose Theodore in 2006. Through the three games, the German netminder has a save percentage of 0.944 and an average of 1.67 against goals. The top line of the Avalanche’s Gabriel Landeskog (one goal, five assists), Nathan MacKinnon (five goals, two assists) and Mikko Rantanen (five assists) stay together after the skaters combine for 18 points and a plus-13 rating in the first three games of this series. The Avs have surpassed the Blues by a combined 15-5 margin in three games, and Colorado’s average of 5.00 goals per game leads the league so far. Below is the projected line-up of the Avalanche based on the forward combinations and defensive pairs from Game 3. They are subject to change. Forward 92 Gabriel Landeskog – 29 Nathan MacKinnon – 96 Mikko Rantanen

95 Andre Burakovsky – 37 JT Compher – 72 Joonas Donskoi

20 Brandon Saad – 17 Tyson Jost – 13 Valery Nichushkin

34 Carl Soderberg – 41 Pierre-Edouard Bellemare – 18 Alex Newhook Defenders 7 Devon Toews – 8 Cale Makar

49 Samuel Girard – 27 Ryan Graves

24 Patrik Nemeth – 22 Conor Timmins Goalkeepers 31 Philipp Grubauer

35 Jonas Johansson Scratches: Bowen Byram, Dennis Gilbert, Nazem Kadri (suspended), Liam O’Brien, Jacob MacDonald, Jayson Megna, Dan Renouf, Kiefer Sherwood, Injury report: Matt Calvert (upper body), Devan Dubnyk (back from COVID protocol), Pavel Francouz (lower body), Erik Johnson (upper body), Logan O’Connor (lower body) The St. Louis Blues have a game defense decision today as Jake Walman may be playing his first game of the series after missing the first three in COVID protocol. Head coach Craig Berube said in his availability for the game that if Walman can play in the game, Mitch Reinke is the likely scratch. Defenders Vince Dunn, Justin Faulk and Robert Bortuzzo will all compete for the match. Dunn has been eliminated since April 24 while Faulk and Bortuzzo skated in the first two games of the Round 1 series, but both missed Game 3 with upper body injuries. Below is the projected lineup of the Blues for Game 4 based on the forward combinations and defensive pairs from the start of Game 3. Forward 49 Ivan Barbashev – 90 Ryan O’Reilly – 25 Jordan Kyrou

17 Jaden Schwartz – 10 Brayden Schenn – 91 Vladimir Tarasenko

68 Mike Hoffman – 21 Tyler Bozak – 18 Robert Thomas

13 Kyle Clifford – 12 Zach Sanford – 9 Sammy Blais Defenders 6 Marco Scandella – 55 Colton Parayko

47 Torey Krug – 36 Steven Santini

77 Niko Mikkola and / or 39 Mitch Reinke and / or 46 Jake Walman Goalkeepers 50 Jordan Binnington

35 Ville Husso







