2021 cricket Asia Cup postponed to 2023 due to full schedule





The 2021 edition of the Asia Cup will now be held in 2023 due to a lack of window in a revised cricket calendar that is constantly changing amid an evolving COVID-19 situation. This year’s continental tournament was moved from Pakistan to Sri Lanka, but an increasing number of cases on the island resulted in cancellation. With all four major Asian teams packed to the end of the year, finding a window to the tournament this year would have been extremely difficult. The Asian Cricket Council (ACC) has issued a statement on this.

“The board has therefore considered the matter very carefully and decided that the only way forward would be to postpone the event. “It would therefore only be possible for this edition of the tournament to be held in 2023, as there is already an Asia Cup in 2022. The dates for the same will be confirmed in due course,” the ACC said in the statement. This year’s tournament is said to have been a T20 affair ahead of the T20 World Cup in India later in October-November. There hasn’t been an Asia Cup since 2018, and the scheduled 2020 tournament was also postponed due to the pandemic. India has won the last two editions of the tournament. “Given the risks and limitations of the COVID-19 pandemic, the ACC Board of Directors had made the difficult decision to postpone the Asia Cup 2020 to 2021. Since then, the ACC has been working with its participants and stakeholders to try and ensure make sure the event is held in the year. “However, due to an overflowing FTP, it has been concluded that there is no practical window in the year where all teams would be available to participate,” the ACC said in its statement. The tournament is usually held every two years.

