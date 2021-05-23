Football News – Opinion: Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool’s determination deserve respect and optimism for the future

A defiant Jurgen Klopp has given himself every reason to be optimistic when he returns to his Liverpool squad next season.

After the stress of the coronavirus pandemic, it is understandable that many in football will see the season break as an opportunity to take stock and prepare for normal life. Vaccines will be administered, players can travel to see their families, and footballers can crowd around each other in Ayia Napa and be sick if they feel like it.

It would be unfair to be particularly harsh on all sides struggling with the campaign’s demands, but Liverpool have been disappointing for most of the season. There was a freak early on, heavy loss to Aston Villa and countless disappointing and shoddy appearances in the league. Roy Keane was justified, albeit provocatively, when he labeled the squad as bad champions, but because Keane would be more than happy to give himself dressing when needed – indeed he probably does every night after brushing his teeth – you can’t grudge his opinion.

In March of this year, when next season’s Champions League football was in doubt, Klopps’ agent told the German press that the manager was not yet ready at Liverpool and was planning to renew his contract. Klopp’s own words recalled that in July 2020 when he said:

It’s a very nice story that the boys have written over the years, but it is not finished yet, we decide when it is finished.

I want to see us fight for whatever the next trophy is, fight on the field and enjoy the hard work and as long as we do that we have a good chance.

The first is, as always, to be a team that no one wants to play against. I think we are, but we can feel more uncomfortable.

So Klopp thought his squad could improve, even with a difficult transfer window for them, just like any other team. Diogo Jota arrived and got injured, which was more or less the same for everyone who entered the Liverpool locker room.

Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez have end-of-season injuries, problems for Joel Matip, Fabinho, Ben Davies and more. It is of course the club’s responsibility to keep its players fit. It’s not just bad luck. Perhaps one wonders whether Klopp’s physical demands on players such as Andy Robertson and Trent Alexander-Arnold inflict both mental and physical fatigue that makes decline in form inevitable. But just as the main core of his Dortmund squad eventually recovered after he left, so Liverpool found their way back to winning ways.

As Klopp pointed out, his team has delivered an exceptional series. Liverpool have not lost a league game since their home defeat to Fulham in early March. Their refusal to roll over is perhaps best demonstrated by their Brazilian goalkeeper Alisson Becker, who decided it was time to add a fierce look to his highlights role against West Brom in a crucial late win.

They were of course helped by United’s decision to essentially dive out of their game, but they can only play the teams seeded before them. And they have often had to do without half of their first team.

As Klopp said after the game, the team thrived under pressure: “I am so proud of what they have done in the last 10 or 15 games and of the team’s response in bad times. Eight wins out of ten, twice tied. , that’s impressive.

The mental determination not to give up without their captain, and their front trio to play through their bad form and get back to a goal threat, suggests there’s a lot to work with over the summer.

Of course there is no guarantee that this Liverpool side will ever reach the heights of their back-to-back Champions League and then Premier League titles, but as 2020 ended with the demand for Klopp’s departure, he has shown that he deserves his. place at Anfield.

Players must be added and established relationships on and off the field must be fundamentally changed or removed. It’s never easy, but the very best managers can use creative destruction to produce something better than before. There is now reason for optimism that Klopp can do just that next season.

