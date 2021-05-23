As for hockey, never again, never again

Perceptions, by Gerry Warner

It’s the time of year when red-blooded Canadian males look forward to what they like best in the NHL playoffs. And yes, there will be great hockey from the likes of Connor McDavid, Auston Matthews and Sidney Crosby.

I hope you enjoy it, but don’t look for me to join you. I can no longer tolerate Canadian hockey. As Hemingway said in one of his famous books, I have made a separate peace.

And if you were honest with yourself, you would probably come to the same conclusion. But you don’t because you probably share an addiction to Canadian hockey. It’s in our genes. Are born with it. It is an important factor in our culture. Some would say the important factor in our culture. And that is sad. It’s more than sad. It’s tragic and if you give me the courtesy to read on, I think some of you can really agree.

So please give me the opportunity to make my case.

It finally hit me about two weeks ago when what was supposed to be a routine NHL game between the New York Rangers and the Washington Capitals degenerated into an ugly line fight less than a second after the puck was dropped to start the game.

Six grown men, supposedly professionals, squirming on the ice, hitting each other in the head, spitting flying, splattering blood and swearing filled the air as fans screamed for more. The date was May 6, 2021, but it could just as well have been the time of the Roman Empire and the bodies piled up in the Colosseum.

A bush league exhibition of mindless male machismo disguised as a sport at its worst.

Yes, there is a little exaggeration here. But not much and I haven’t even gotten to the heart of the matter yet. That will come soon. But I want to give you an insight into how such a macabre spectacle could happen at all.

For that, you have to go back to an organization known as the Canadian Hockey League (CHL), where hockey boxers learn the trade of fighting, among other things, according to a brilliant and nauseating article by TSN’s Rick Westhead to whom I owe a great debt of gratitude. Westhead tells the story of how a young rural Canadian boy was trained to be a role-player known to hockey fans as a goon in the CHL, who provides the NHL with more players than any other league.

Four CHL players have filed a class action lawsuit in the BC Supreme Court, accusing the CHL (the league in which the former Kootenay ICE played) of failing to provide proper medical care for combat injuries they sustained after being encouraged to fight by their respective teams.

Myles Stoesz from Steinbach, Man. described himself growing up as a happy and easy-going kid, but was told by his Spokane Chiefs coaches to fight to get Ice Age. I was shaped into this rage-filled fighter, he said of the 88 fights he had as a CHL player. I remember being told I had concussions at least twice, and now that I know the symptoms of concussion, I know I’ve had many more. I have never been told to seek medical attention for my head blows or other injuries. My recovery time was when my fists were freezing in the penalty area.

In his affidavit, Stoesz said he was a supposed enforcer and his role was to fight and when he was 16 the Chiefs sent him to a local gym where an unnamed NHL tough guy trained him in the craft of fighting. . Stoesz described his time in Spokane as a blur of fighting saying, I am in my early thirties with headaches and migraines and my right hand is deformed with a wooden finger from the hitting.

Another signatory to the affidavit, James McEwan, a left winger with the Seattle Thunderbirds, said he passed out in the parking lot after a fight while speaking to an assistant coach. McEwan said he suffered from distorted vision, severe anxiety, depression, and mood swings for years. I often turned to alcohol and painkillers to cope.

Being in the same league as the ICE, these players would have played in Cranbrook and no doubt provided some fighting entertainment here. And while the ICE wasn’t a particularly rough team, I remember seeing an ICE defender who went cold during a scrap and later assisted in the locker room. It was towards the end of the season and he played little after that and although he was due to play next season when the training camp started, he did not show up. Smart boy, I thought to myself. He knew when he had enough.

But many don’t serve and serve as fodder to protect the skilled players from injuries for the fans who like real hockey rather than brawls. Among the players it is known as The Code. If you hurt one of our skilled players, you’ll pay a lot for it, because you’ll end up with another concussion. For example, the Great, Wayne Gretzky, was able to play unharmed for so long because he had a 215-pound bully guard derisively known as Cement Head. It’s a system similar to the mafia, but it doesn’t always work.

Longtime NHL enforcers, Todd Ewen and Bob Probert fought countless times in their ten-year careers and suffered numerous concussions. Neither man reached 50 after retirement. According to another Westhead article, the NHL has been sued for concussion by 137 players over the years, with an expected settlement of $ 18.9 million. The players claim the league has glorified and benefited violence, while ignoring the scientific community’s warnings about the long-term implications of repeated brain trauma, while the NHL claimed the players know that hockey is violent, but still play, Westhead said.

According to Wikipedia, the only direct death from an NHL injury occurred on January 13, 1968 when Bill Masterton, center of Minnesota North Stars, died in hospital 30 hours after being taken off the ice after what the referee called a clean hit by two. defenders of Oakland Seals, who knocked him back and hit the ice with his head and bled from the nose, ears and mouth. Masterton was not wearing a helmet, and helmets were not legal at the time. Before passing out, Masterton muttered, never again, never again. Well, that’s what I reluctantly say about hockey now, never again, never again!

If clean checks can kill, why do they allow fighting?

Lead image: An unidentified Kootenay ICE player and Medicine Hat Tigers player throws punches in Western Financial Place during a WHL tilt in Cranbrook in 2011. e-KNOW file photo

– Gerry Warner is a retired journalist who, despite his current aversion to hockey, is still a huge fan of the 1961 Trail Smoke Eaters world champion.

