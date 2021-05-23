The net starters are back together. And that also applies to the fans.





Maybe I’m speaking for myself, but the crowd just kind of threw me away, Harden said. It was quite noisy in there. The atmosphere was what we missed. The Nets missed their first 10 3-pointers and were behind by no less than 12 points in the first half. They definitely gave us an advantage, and it was weird, Durant said, playing to a large audience again. We haven’t seen them all season. And there were 1,500 of them the last few months of the season, but seeing people in the front row and then seeing more in the top and bottom bowl was pretty cool. And I’m pretty sure they enjoyed the win, but we want to play better for them too. Durant, Irving and Harden started in the third quarter, giving the Nets their first 22 points of the second half, while erasing a 6-point half-time deficit. Importantly, the Nets limited Boston to 40 points in the second half. Maybe we’re just in a rush, Nash said. We were a bit impatient to start the game. I would probably say the truth somewhere in the middle is a little bit that they didn’t play together much, a little bit that it was an exciting night for everyone to walk in the gym to see so many people, and our fans were excellent . Durant finished with 32 points and 12 rebounds. Both were game highs. It’s always great to play at this time of year, Durant said. That intensity is the next level; it is different from what is in the regular season. It felt great to be among the best teams and players in the league again and look forward to Game 2. Irving scored 29 points. Harden added 21 points, 9 rebounds and 8 assists. It definitely felt different compared to how most of the season felt going to different arenas, Irving said. But when you come home and welcome many of our fans home, you can feel the expectation for a high quality basketball game.

