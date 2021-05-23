Cambridge WIN 2021 Varsity one day cricket match









The moment when Cambridge won Cameron White

Cambridge won (05/23) the 2021 Mens Varsity one-day cricket match at Lords, 218-6 (28.3), and defeated Oxford by four wickets to 229-4 (29). Oxford won the coin toss and chose to hit first. Starting at 11am (BST), Hargrave and Duxbury enjoyed an impressive partnership in the first seven overs, steadily increasing Oxford’s score to 44-0 after the 42nd ball. Duxbury, on 20 points, was then eliminated with Oxford at 46-1, and Corner replaced him. Corner and Hargrave then formed a 15-run partnership, with the former hitting a boundary before being rejected at 61-2, after picking up just 6 runs, by an LBW (b. Amin). Mohamed took the place to replace Corner, building a 22-run partnership with Hargrave and skipping the games just six in the 15th, but was then eliminated by Amin at 83-3, who was his second wicket of the match. picked up for Cambridge. After four more runs, rain meant that the game was interrupted after only 15.2 overs at 87-3. The game was briefly interrupted at the beginning and after a second stoppage, the game was moved to 13:35, with the number of overs per side reduced to 40. It started to rain again and the game was postponed further to 14:00. after a referee’s inspection and the number of overs per side reduced to 37. However, it rained again at 2:00 pm and the players took a break for lunch before the referees restarted the game at 3:30 pm, with only 29 overs per side. After the game resumed, a stunning 91-run collaboration between Hargrave and Gnodde catapulted Oxford to 174-4, at which point Gnodde (c. Taylor b. Moen) was fired when Taylor caught his high ball. Alsop then came on and secured a further twelve runs, with Hargrave, the standout Oxford batsman of the afternoon, sealing a century of 76 balls in the 27th across, scoring eleven boundaries and three sixes in the match. Oxford finished their innings at 229-4 after 29th over, leaving Cambridge with a revised goal of 215 (DLS) to win. Cambridge did not appear to hit this reduced goal after Searle Houillon threw it over in just the second ball from the opening, making it 1-1 after the first over. Cambridge got five more layoffs via Moen (2-76), Hyde (3-93), Taylor (4-101), Dhariwal (5-124) and Turner (6-176). However, they turned it around via Amin, who was monumental in staging Cambridges’ comeback, with two sixes and a border in the 22nd to revive their chances. He then hit two sixes in the 27th, leaving Cambridge only needing 13 runs from 12 balls. This was eventually achieved with three balls left in the final, with two runs from Oxford giving Cambridge a helping hand. Amin also got close to Hargraves for 105 runs, with 93 of his own 50 balls. Today’s victory sees Cambridge avenge them 2019 defeat to Oxford at Lords, where they lost by a 56-run margin, with last year’s game being canceled amid pandemic restrictions at the time. An extensive scorecard of today’s game is accessible here. Sides Oxford: 1 – GT Hargrave (Shrewsbury and Hertford) 2 – JA Duxbury (Bedford and Queens) 3 – TP Corner (Skinners and Merton) 4 – OZ Mohamed (Queen Elizabeths School, Barnet and Keble) 5 – TRW Gnodde (Eton and Christ Church) 6 – OJ Alsop (The John Bentley School and St. Stephens) CJ Searle (Hampton and Worcester) 8 – FJH Foster (Eltham College and St. Cross) 9 – OJ Marshall (The John Lyon School & Exeter) 10 – W.G.Barker (Radley and Merton) 11 – BAJ Fisher (Bishops Wordsworths School and Magdalen) Cambridge: 1 – NP Taylor (The Perse School and Clare) 2 – HF Houillon (Sevenoaks and Fitzwilliam) 3 – AJ Moen (Tonbridge and Magdalene) 4 – ERB Hyde (Tonbridge and Jesus) 5 – JS Dhariwal (King Edward VI, Southampton & Magdalene) 6 – AR Amin (Merchant Taylors and Emmanuel) 7 – SA Turner (St. Pauls and Downing) 8 – M.Senanayake (Royal Grammar School, Newcastle and St. Johns) 9 – RJF Newby (South African College, HS and Sidney Sussex) 10 – JC Vitali (Sherborne and Christs) 11 – JO Cross-Zamirski (The Perse School and Downing) Referees: R. White & T. Lungley Varsity is the independent newspaper of the University of Cambridge, founded in its current form in 1947. To maintain our editorial independence, our print newspaper and news website does not receive funding from the University of Cambridge or its constituent Colleges. We are therefore almost entirely dependent on advertising for financing, and during this unprecedented global crisis, we expect a few difficult months and years ahead. Despite this situation, we are going to look at inventive ways to serve our readers with digital content and, of course, in print. That’s why we ask our readers, if they wish, to make a donation starting at just $ 1 to help with our running costs, at least until this global crisis is over and things start to return to normal. Many thanks, all of us here Varsity would like to wish you, your friends, families and all your loved ones a few safe and healthy months.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos