How Wolverines Look Like the Detroit Lions





When Michigan football started off-season by purging many of the coaching staff to make some much-needed change, it reminded me of a local professional sports team going through a similar process: The Detroit Lions. Detroit Lions’ defense was terrible last season, worst in the NFL even. They had many problems, but some of their worst problems were the lack of a pass rush, a lack of turnover created, and the inability to get off the field in critical situations. Michigan Football’s 2020 defense was eerily similar to many of the 2020 Lion’s worst tendencies with their defense from last season. No, the Michigan football defense was not the last in the FBS bad, but for us fans, it felt like last place was bad. This does not even include staff movements made between both football teams. Both teams had terrible records, with Michigan 2-4 and the Lions 5-11. The situation of football in Michigan in terms of defense For football in Michigan last season, defensive coordinator Don “Dr. Blitz” was Bruin. As his nickname suggests, he was known for his aggressive, offensive defense. He mixed many different schemes and looks, taking the position of the “viper” linebacker was the center of the defense. Sadly, Don Brown’s defensive ranking got worse and worse almost every year. In 2016 (his first year on the court), UM football’s defense ended second in the country. In 2017, Michigan’s defense finished third. In 2018 (his best statistical year), the defense finished first in the nation. In 2019, the defense finished sixth. Finally, the defense fell off a cliff in 2020, finishing 89th. As a result, he was fired after the 2020 campaign. Don Brown was known as a defensive “guru” or a genius, but you also want to call it. This was both a blessing and a curse. It was a boon because Don Brown was very knowledgeable about the game, and it was reflected in his defense (for the most part). It was also a curse because there were times when his extremely aggressive defense would backfire on him. It was almost always against elite crimes. At this point the ‘genius’ side of his personality took over and he became a know-it-all. He got stubborn and didn’t want to change his defense. This was most evident against OSU in 2018. Those intersecting routes killed Michigan in that match. Don Brown didn’t really change the look of the defense in that match. It was abundantly clear that Michigan should have gone with a zone look instead of man-to-man at the time, but Don didn’t change the defensive view. All he did was put some different angles and protections on OSU’s faster receivers until it was too late.

