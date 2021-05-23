Connect with us

Bulldogs are at the forefront of the all-star hockey team Foothills | Field hockey

Offshoots of all stars

First team

Player; Pos .; School

Kamdyn Bashant; GK; Queensbury

Jessica Betts; Mid .; South Glens Falls

Jordan DeMagistris; DM; Gloversville

Paige Donato; Final .; South Glens Falls

Kalena Eaton; In front of.; Johnstown

Gianna Endieveri; Mid .; Glens Falls

Emily Fleming; Mid .; Johnstown

Michael Begotten; Med., Scotland

Haylee Girard; In front of.; Glens Falls

Elizabeth Goodspeed; GK; Schuylerville

Emma Malone; Mid .; Scotia

Celia Meher; Final .; Gloversville

Sarah Pratt; Final .; Johnstown

Taryn Ringer; In front of.; Johnstown

Olivia Stortz; CB; Schuylerville

Jillian Willis; For .; South High

Lauren Willis; Mid .; South High

Kelsey Zehr; Mid .; Queensbury

Second team

Kendra Ballard; Mid .; Queensbury

Eliza Barton; In front of.; Schuylerville

Mia Benincasa; For .; South High

Allison Comstock; Final .; Glens Falls

Lia DiCarlo; In front of.; Scotia

Dani Hand; In front of.; Queensbury

Parker Klingbeil; Final .; Johnstown

Cole Krempa; In front of.; Johnstown

Katelyn Klotz; Final .; South High

Anna Lee; In front of.; Johnstown

Bridget Malone; Mid .; Scotia

Molly Memrick; Mid .; Johnstown

Ava Reynolds; GK; South High

Isabel Reitano-Stayer; In front of.; Schuylerville

Lillian Willis; Mid .; South High

Honorable mention

Kaitlyn Barton (QHS), Isabella Bermas (Jnt), Kendall Gross (GF), Emilia Haverly (Jnt), Ciara Hirsch (GF), Kaydence Matteson (SGF), Frances McTiernan (GF), Payton Mehalick (Q), Angelina Rules (Sco), Isabella Rules (Sco), Margaret Schwartz (Schy), Madison Smeallie (Glv), Alex Szabo (Glv), Nora Trimarchi (SGF).

