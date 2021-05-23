Eurovision, celebrates the sounds of a post-pandemic continent





ROTTERDAM Italian band Maneskin celebrated its Eurovision victory in 2021 with the rock and roll playbook, bare-chested covered in tattoos, champagne spray and the thud of fireworks. The win was a close and very emotional one, with the band’s song, Shut up and good, or Shut Up and Be Quiet, and finished in first place in an exciting vote that was ultimately decided by the audience. Maneskin barely beat Frances Barbara Pravi, and her song Voil. After the win, an Italian reporter sobbed like tears poured down his face. Capturing what many felt, he said the victory was a fresh start for Italy. It has been a very difficult year for us, reporter Simone Zani said of the devastating impact of the coronavirus. He explained through his tears, saying: We are from the north of Italy, from Bergamo, an Italian city with a record number of Covid-19 deaths. To be No. 1 now, this is a new start for us, a new beginning.

Eurovision, the largest music competition in the world, is a trifle for some, but it celebrates the cultural diversity of Europe and is a reflection of the times in which we live. For many outside Europe, the appeal of Eurovision can be hard to grasp. But a major reason it has over 200 million spectators watching is that there is no cultural template for the event. Anything is possible, and diversity is strongly encouraged. The global entertainment industry may be dominated by American pop culture, but Eurovision 39 different countries can showcase their ideas about music and pop culture with no industry rules other than a three-minute song limit.

And, perhaps a shock to an American audience, the three-hour show is completely ad-free. So Germany, the continent’s political leader, sent a song against hatred with the artist Jendrik plays a diamond studded ukulele while accompanied by a dancing finger. Tix, the Norwegian singer, has Tourette syndrome. He was dressed in a giant fur coat and with angel wings, being chained to four horned demons. Remember guys, you’re not alone, he said to everyone who was suffering in the world. The three singers of the Serbian entry, Hurricane, may have wore the big hair look of American groups of decades past, but despite appearing to have bought up most of the hair extensions on the continent, they sang their song: Loco Loco, in Serbian.

In fact, four of this year’s top five winning songs were sung in languages ​​other than English. There is clearly a thirst for more originality and real meaning, said Cornald Maas, festival commentator for Dutch Public Television for over 15 years, of the victories of songs presented in their national languages. Europe, he said, was looking for a song in honor of the newfound life. The winning song isn’t a subdued ballad as you’d expect after corona, Mr. Maas said, but instead it’s an exuberant plea for authenticity, a call to ignore pointless chatter. Saturday’s show at the Ahoy Arena in Rotterdam showed a glimpse of life as we knew it before the pandemic, and a future where the virus may be under some form of control. Many of the audience wore orange outfits, the national color of the Netherlands, singing, dancing and cuddling and drinking. Alcohol was for sale and it was clear that some of the revelers had surrendered. The entire 3,500 audience had to show a negative coronavirus test, conducted under a comprehensive test plan paid for by the government. Members of the various delegations sat on benches in a special zone in the center of the arena, where they had to keep a social distance, but still got up and danced.

The shining star among the presenters was Nikkie de Jager, from the Netherlands who has a well-known YouTube makeup channel, Nikkie Tutorials. Every time she came onstage or even walked the halls, the crowd went wild.

Normally, the Eurovision circus attracts tens of thousands of fans who turn the organizing cities upside down and take over bars and clubs. This year the event was divided into several physical bubbles to prevent the spread of the corona virus. During the two weeks of rehearsals, artists only gathered in one common room, where several countries had organized a table tennis match, in which Italy also performed quite well, said Samya Hafsaoui, a Dutch official. Two members of the Icelandic act, Dadi og Gagnamagnid, were quarantined after contracting the virus, meaning their song, 10 Years, about a successful marriage, could not be performed live. The singer Dadi Freyr, and other group members, watched the results come in from a hotel room the missing artists were dolls wearing the band’s outfit, with iPads showing their faces. Despite the recorded performance, Iceland finished in fourth place. Duncan Laurence, who had won for the Netherlands in 2019, also contracted the virus and, as is tradition, was unable to perform during this year’s finals. The event has been canceled in 2020.

Artists only came out for short socially detached news conferences. Ms. Pravi, the French singer-songwriter, had lively conversations in the days before the finale, waving hands and arms and a mix of French and English. Mrs. Pravi said she never compromises, and neither did her song, Voil. She said: My track shows this, referring to the French term for career path.

Mrs. Pravi comes from an international family of singers and painters. Her maternal grandfather is the famous Iranian painter Hossein Zenderoudi. Her song beats the French chanson and is reminiscent of singers like Edith Piaf and Serge Gainsbourg. Some criticized her, calling her singing style out of fashion, but Mrs. Pravi definitely disagreed. You don’t have to compromise on music, she said. You can absolutely be yourself, do the music you like, say the words you want and be the woman you want to be. And now I’m here at Eurovision, the biggest game in the world. Early Sunday morning, in the dimly lit press center, Ms. Pravi saw French reporters speaking who could not believe their country had come so close to victory, having almost won no Eurovision award since their 1977 victory.

As Maneskin’s Italian rockers took off their shirts to celebrate their victory, the singer came James Newman, the newcomer to the UK, was nowhere to be seen. His song Embers had received zero points from both the national juries and the international public. It’s Brexit, said Meg Perry-Duxbury, a Brit living in Rotterdam, next to me in the arena. Europe does not want us to win. It was she herself support Cyprus (another song with devils), said Mrs. Perry-Duxbury. So whatever.

