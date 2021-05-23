Cricket: Jamaica Tallawahs Announces Retentions for Caribbean Premier League 2021, Sports News





The Jamaica Tallawahs have announced their withdrawals from the 2021 Caribbean Premier League, which will run from August 28 to September 19 in St Kitts and Nevis. The Tallawahs have retained West Indian all-rounders Andre Russell and Carlos Brathwaite as well as Rovman Powell and Chadwick Walton. Fidel Edwards returned to the CPL in 2020 and was held for the 2021 season after impressing with his pace last year. The Tallawahs also welcome left arm spinner Verasammy Permaul and their ICC Americas player from last season, Ryan Persaud. The Tallawahs have 10 seats to complete their squad and the new names will be announced in the coming weeks. READ ALSO: Cricket: South Africa is unlikely to win the T20 World Cup without AB de Villiers, Aakash Chopra thinks Jamaica Tallawahs retentions for CPL 2021 Andre Russell

Ryan Persaud First started in 2013, the Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) is a franchise-based T20 cricket tournament that combines two of the most immersive aspects of Caribbean life, dramatic cricket and a vibrant carnival atmosphere. READ ALSO: Indian female cricketers will receive the 2020 T20 World Cup prize money this week There was a combined broadcast and digital audience of over 500 million during the 2020 season, making it one of the most watched competitions in cricket in the world. Trinbago Knight Riders are the current Hero CPL champions and the other competing teams are Barbados Tridents, Guyana Amazon Warriors, St. Kitts & Nevis Patriots, St. Lucia Zouks and Jamaica Tallawahs. The 2021 tournament will take place from August 28 to September 19 in St Kitts & Nevis.

