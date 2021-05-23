Sports
Larry Wright, a longtime Memphis football and track coach, dies at the age of 89
Larry E. Wright, who made shaping from boys to men the focus of a decades-long career as a soccer and track coach, died at his home in Memphis on May 17. He was 89.
Wright’s career, spanning more than four decades, is a tale of “trauma and drama,” as well as a man’s labor of love “built to be a coach,” said daughter Traci Stohr. And he had successes, including coaching Memphis Catholic to an athletics title in 1963 and running the football programs at Blytheville High in Arkansas and White Station High in Memphis. But what he was most proud of in his career was the impact he had on the lives of his athletes.
“His purpose was to build men for life, men who would go out and serve the world well, and be able to come into life through adversity, and lead their families, and contribute to the society, and to be strong and good leaders, ”said Stohr, the eldest of Wright’s children. “There are just so many who have done so well, coming from all kinds of socio-economic and family situations. I’ve seen it grow up, but they speak against it. ‘
She added, “If anyone was ever made for something, he was made to coach.”
Wright grew up in Poplar Bluff, Missouri, the “Gateway to the Ozarks,” and listened to football games on the radio, Stohr said. He played football for the local public high school and then attended Arkansas State University, where he played football for perhaps a season before being hired to play in what was then the state of Memphis.
He was then drafted into the army and sent to Korea in the second half of the 1950s to keep the peace after the Korean War.
When he returned home, he began his coaching career at St. Louis MiddleSchool, followed by a coaching performance at Memphis Catholic. His early successes there helped him land a job as an assistant football coach and recruiter at Memphis State, now the University of Memphis, where he served for four years before being named head coach in 1967.
In the late 1960s, he was accused of breaking NCAA rules and passing through college, although he was later acquitted, Stohr said.
From there, he went to Blytheville, Arkansas, where he changed the team from a losing team to an unbeaten team within three years. Thentragedy struck: In the mid-1970s, a student died of an aneurysm while on the practice field, and Wright, a product of the stubborn style of coaching, was bombed by some in town. But 40 years later, his students remembered him as a role model who helped them through that traumatic experience, and even made a documentary, “The Toughest,” which they showed him during a startling screening.
“Many thought he was too strong,” former player Tom Sylvester wrote about Wright online. But not only did he produce doctors, service academy graduates and military leaders, coaches, preachers and successful businessmen, he also helped countless young men become the first in their families to attend college and thus start a seemingly endless circle of poverty breaking through. the toughest high school soccer program in America. But he also produced the very best of men, ALL of whom showed up to honor him in this moving tribute. “
His athletes in Blytheville told story after story of how he took care of them on and off the field, even bringing groceries to their home on a salary of $ 12,000 a year.
“We lived in teacher poverty all our lives,” said Stohr. “Yet he was generous to people who needed help throughout his life, to people who were in worse situations than we were.”
He returned to Memphis, where he coached at Northside, after which he was hired as the head coach of White Station. He spent seven seasons at White Station, helping turn the program around and making himself, as he did wherever he went, endearing to his players.
“I think my dad, as tough as he was as a coach, I won’t say softly, but he was so nice to us. And I think we saw the same kind of love for his players in a different way. of everything he did. “
Wright’s obituary page includes a statement from the Memphis Mid-South Football Officials Associations detailing his time at White Station:
“Current and past members of the Memphis Mid-South Football Officials Associations and other members of the TSSAA family of officials offer condolences to Coach Larry Wright’s family. tough competitor. who brought White Station High School football back to prominence in the Memphis area. Rest in God’s Love coach. “
Ultimately, personality conflicts with the administration led to his dismissal. He then served as an assistant coach, first at Hamilton High in 1988 and then for several years at East High. In 1992 he returned to Hamilton as the head football coach.
“He is a football coach in the truest sense of the word,” said Hamilton athletic director Ted Anderson at the time. He lives and breathes football. “
But Wright could not turn the program around and quickly left. After a stint as a high school assistant in Middleton, Tennessee, Wright went on to pursue his professional coaching career at Coldwater High School in Coldwater, Mississippi, where he served as a head coach. While there, he coached Olympic gold medalist sprinter Trell Kimmons. After retirement, Wright continued to coach as a volunteer assistant to his son, Major Wright, who has served as a football coach at White Station, Raleigh-Egypt and now Central.
“It was a tough ride for us as a family,” said Stohr. “With a coaching life there are a lot of ups and downs. There is a lot of trauma and drama. But I don’t think any of us would have traded it because of all we learned through it.”
Wright is survived by wife Wynne Agnew Wright, daughters Traci Stohr, Cayce Maxwell and Courtney Wright and son Major Wright; as well as seven grandchildren.
Ryan Poe is a columnist and storyteller who writes The 901, a weekly commentary on all things Memphis. Reach him up [email protected] and on Twitter @ryanpoe.
