The Day – ECC tennis tournaments start on Monday





The tennis tournaments of the Eastern Connecticut Conference kick off Monday at 3 p.m. with first-round and quarter-final action. Killingly organizes the boys ‘tournament and Stonington the girls’ tournament. The semi-finals take place on Tuesday at 3:00 PM and the singles and doubles champions will be crowned when the finals take place at 3:00 PM on Wednesday. The 2021 tournament has been scaled back to 16 singles players and 12 doubles teams to minimize player exposure to COVID-19. Under ECC spring regulations, spectators, coaches, and non-participating players are required to wear face masks. East Lyme, which completed a season 14-0 while losing just one individual match all season (the Vikings have won 66 consecutive matches), has the number 1 boy seeds in singles (Sujesh Kurumbail) and doubles (Guillem Colom-Rohan Purohit ). Colom won the 2019 ECC doubles title with Jonathan Tan, who has since graduated, while Kurumbail split two regular season games with Stonington freshman Tucker Callahan. In the girls’ tournament, Stonington junior Maddie Hamm won the 2019 singles title as a freshman, but she’s the No. 2 seed this spring after losing a few regular season rallies against top-seeded freshman from Waterford, Sarah Hage. Stonington’s Katherine Johnstone and Ekaterina Snegovskikh are the top-seeded doubles team. HS track • The ECC will host two athletic championships starting Monday at 4:30 pm, with the Division I meeting at East Lyme High School and the Division II-III meeting in Plainfield. In the Division I meet, Josh Mooney of Stonington is the best seed in the 110m hurdles with a time of 15.34 seconds, 300 hurdles (41.14) and javelin throw (160 feet). Dangelo Aristilde (100, 200) from the Norwich Free Academy, Jordan Ribeiro from the NFA (shot put, discus), Luke Anthony 1600, 3200 from East Lyme and Sam Menders from Waterford (long jump, triple jump) are each favorites in two individual boys’ events . Ledyard’s Nadia Helme (100, long jump), Waterford’s Lillie Abramowicz (200, triple jump), NFA’s Eliana Duclos (1,600, 3,200) and Stonington’s Lila Rich (high jump, pole vault) are each the pinnacles in two individual girls’ events in the division I meet. In Division II, Windham’s Jayden Villafane is the No. 1 seed in the boys’ 200 (23.04), 400 (52.83) and triple jump (42-7.5), while teammate Victor Cazabal is the best runner in the 1,600 and 3,200 and Adam Schimmelpfenning from Woodstock (110 hurdles, 300 hurdles) is also preferred in two events. Killingly’s Abigail Burgess is the best placed girl in Division II in the 100 (12.64), long jump (18-3.5) and triple jump (36-0), while Montville’s Katelyn Plikus is the number 1 seed in the 100 hurdles and 300 hurdles. NFA was the 2019 ECC girls overall champion, the third consecutive title, while the NFA boys won their fourth consecutive title. Due to COVID-19, there was no 2020 season. HS softball • Wheeler closed the No. 6 seed for the North Division in the ECC softball tournament with a 23-13 win over Putnam. Wheeler (7-11, 7-8) plays number 3 Killingly in a first round match on Monday at 3:45 PM Addie Hauptmann and Maddie Perkins each drove five runs for Wheeler. Hauptmann was 3-for-5 with a three-run homer and scored three runs, Perkins had two hits and scored four runs. Reese Main was 4-for-5 and Marissa Bergel (two RBI), Molly Butremovic (two RBI), Marrisa Perkins (three runs) and Emma Cottingham each had three hits. MaKayla Delzer drove in three runs and Keelan Groves had two RBI. Speedbowl Shelton’s Andrew Molleur topped the list of winners at the New London-Waterford Speedbowl on Saturday night. Molleur won the SK Modified Division race over 35 laps. Molleur pulled away from Southington’s Tony Membrino after a few restarts for the win. Somers’ Todd Owen finished second, followed by Salem’s Joe Gada, Membirno and Mike Christopher Jr. from Wolcott. John O’Sullivan from Salem won a few races and took the 25 lap SK Lite Modifieds and 15 lap Legends race. The other winners were Jordan Hadley of Waterford (late 30-lap model), Ryan Waterman of Danielson (25-lap Street Stocks), Groton’s Chris Garside (25-lap Mini Stocks) and Ledyard’s Allen Coates (25-lap trucks) .







