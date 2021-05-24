Moore scores twice, USA beats Canada 5-1 in world hockey | Sport

RIGA, Latvia (AP) Trevor Moore scored twice in the second period to help the United States beat Canada 5-1 on Sunday in the Hockey World Cup.
Jason Robertson, Adam Clendening and Matt Tennyson also scored and Jake Oettinger stopped 26 of the 27 shots in relief of injured starter Anthony Stolarz.
As a reserve goalkeeper, you never know when you’ll get your chance, Oettinger said. I felt terrible for Anthony, and I hope he is doing well, but once I was out I just had to get ready and do everything I could to get in the game.
Stolarz injured his right ankle after five minutes into the game.
The boys have done well in front of me. They made it easier and really helped me get into the game. I cannot say enough good things about how they played today. They helped me settle in and it was a really good win for our team.
The US recovered from a 2-1 opening defeat against defending champion Finland on Saturday. The Americans will play against Kazakhstan on Tuesday.
It’s a huge win, Moore said. Anytime you play a game between the US and Canada, you want to be on the right side, especially for a player from the US.
Maxime Comtois scored for Canada. It dropped to 0-2 when it first opened group play with two losses to a World Championship or Olympics in Group B, after losing 2-0 to host Latvia on Friday. The Canadians play against Germany on Monday.
We still have a lot of work to do, Comtois said. We have to show up tomorrow and hopefully we can achieve even more goals.
Also in Group B, Nikita Mikhailis scored the decisive goal in a shootout in Kazakhstan’s 2-1 victory over Finland. Outshot 15-1 in the first period and 51-20 overall, Kazakhstan defeated Sweden for the first time in the event.
Mathias Trettenes had a hat-trick in Norway’s 4-1 win over Italy.
A, Russia, Slovakia and Switzerland lead the position of Group A with 2-0.
Belarus defeated Sweden for the first time in the event, winning 1-0 against Germany’s Nesterov’s goal in the third period and 32 saves from Danny Taylor.
Timo Meier scored and Reto Berra made four saves in Switzerland’s 1-0 win over Denmark. Marek Hrivik and Robert Lantosi scored in Slovakia’s 2-1 victory over Great Britain.
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit