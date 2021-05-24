Pisgah Football Brings Home 12 Pack All Conference Awards | Sport

The Pisgah Bears soccer team got all the right rewards for having a great season, ending with a 4-1 conference figure, good for a tie with Hendersonville for first place in the Mountain 6 2A Conference.
That performance earned the team a playoff spot in the State Championship 2A tournament, where they lost in the first round to North Davidson of Lexington, North Carolina, 40-14.
Head football coach Brett Chappell discussed the season and the contributions of all Conference Award winners.
This group of seniors dating has been a very special group to us for four years, he said. I am glad they were able to experience the season, although adjusted. We had a really good group of kids, we had some juniors who played well for us and they were also represented in that All-Conference selection.
Three Pisgah players were honored with Player of the Year awards.
Players of the year
Player of the Year Cain Early, Senior, WR
Defensive Player of the Year Bailey Stockton, Junior, MLB, RB
Lineman of the Year Caleb Bradford, senior, DT
Cain has played many different positions for us in his four years, Chappell said. He came in as a freshman and played wide receiver and again as a sophomore. In the end, as a junior, I had to play some running due to injuries. This year we transferred him to QB and you know that the only thing about Cain is that he continued to excel wherever we put him. He has had a very good year for us.
In terms of defensive player of the year pick, Chappell added, Bailey Stockton was a really good junior for us. He had a really good off season in terms of his weight room and was preparing physically for the season. It really showed in his performance.
As for Bradford, Chappell said the Lineman of the Year has been a solid anchor for the team.
For us, Caleb started with offense and defense, which is really crucial for programs of our size. Some kids have to go both ways. He’s excellent on both sides, Chappell said.
Remaining selections for all conferences
Bryson Davis senior, G / DT
Neyland Walker senior, OT
Louis Mehaffey senior, RB / DB
Dylan McClellan Jr., DT / C
Coach of the year Brett Chappell
Speaking on his winning Coach of the Year, Chappell said the honor is the culmination of many factors.
It is certainly a privilege and an honor to speak on behalf of the team. That’s sort of a team award for all the hard work, not just by the players but the coaches involved, he said. You have to have great chemistry, be able to work together in the same direction. Were excited about next year. In about three weeks, the summer will start and we will do some training. It’s great to be back to normal this summer and be able to work normally again.
