No. 2 Indians headline regional tennis teams | Sport

That’s what several area prep girls tennis teams are shooting for starting Tuesday as the regional game begins.
No. 2 Saint Joseph heads the field in the LaPorte Regional. The Indians take a record of 13-1 to a semi-final against Chesterton in Kesling Park.
Coach Bill Mountfords Saint Joe’s team rolled to the 13th consecutive title. The Indians lost a total of two games, beating Clay 5-0 and Riley 5-0 to win their own section crown.
The Saint Joseph line-up is led by Molly Bellia. The freshman No. 1 singles player was the Northern Indiana Conference MVP, as the Indians won titles in all five positions in the league tournament.
Saint Joseph also has senior Kate Bellia at No. 2 singles. Kate is Molly’s older sister. The Indians also have freshmen Ashi Amalnathan (No. 3 singles) and Dani Graham (No. 1 doubles) in their lineup.
The oldest duo of Alayna Campbell and Tea Lazareto is number 2 in doubles for the Indians. Second-year student Gracie Velasco is number 1 in doubles.
The Indians lost 3-2 to Penn in the regional final at LaPorte in 2019. In 2020, there was no season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Saint Joseph defeated Penn 5-0 earlier this season. The Indians’ only loss was a 3-2 setback at Carmel when Saint Joseph was # 1 and Carmel # 2. Carmel was # 1 in the latest poll.
Saint Joseph has won 14 regional titles, including four in a row from 2015-18. The Indians won a state championship in 2010 and came second in 2016 under coach Mountford.
Penn, ranked No. 20, faces host LaPorte in the semifinals. The Kingsmen won their own section, making it 14 in a row. Penn defeated Adams and Marian 5-0 finals in sectional action.
Coach Eric Bowers’ team is led by Jamie Hurst and Mandy Baker at the top of the singles line-up. The pair were both All-NIC selections.
Penn has won 12 regional crowns in its rich history.
Bremen will compete against Warsaw in the semi-finals of the Plymouth Regional. The Lions got past Plymouth 3-2 to win their first section title since 2014.
Katie Barnes took a win at No. 3 for Bremen in the sectional final. The Lions also took big wins from their doubles teams of Courtney Lawmaster and Grace Meyer at No. 1 and Emilee Taylor and Sylvia Meyer at No. 2.
Warsaw beat Columbia City to win its 20th consecutive sectional crown.
Bremen is 14-1 in the season.
No. 15 Northridge faces Angola in the Northridge Regional Semifinals. The Raiders defeated Elkhart 4-1 in the Northridge Sectional final. It is the first sectional title for the Raiders since 2013.
Northridge, coached by freshman mentor Austin Christner, is led by Riley Wheatley on No. 1 singles.
Fairfield plays Westview in the other semifinal at Northridge. The Falcons are 14-0, beating host NorthWood 3-2 in the sectional final to win the crown for the first time since 2016.
Addison Mast at No. 1 singles leads the way for coach Mike Filbruns Fairfield’s squad.
The regional winners of LaPorte and Plymouth will advance to the LaPorte Semistate on Saturday. The LaPorte champion faces the regional winner of Munster. The Plymouth winner faces regional champion Kokomo.
Northridge’s regional winner will advance to the Homestead Semistate on Saturday. They play the winner of the Carroll Regional.
Regional pairings for girls tennis
At LaPorte (at Kesling Park)
5:30 pm: Saint Joseph vs. Chesterton. Penn to LaPorte
5:00 pm: Fairfield vs. Westview. Northridge against Angola
At Plymouth (at Centennial Park)
5:00 pm: Culver Academy vs. Peru. Warsaw vs. Bremen
