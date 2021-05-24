Tokyo 2020: ‘My friends say they will decorate my chest with lots of ping pong balls,’ says Kimie Bessho





No wonder 73-year-old Paralympic legend Kimie Bessho is known as “The Butterfly Lady.”

To Bessho, these accessories symbolize luck and represent one of her favorite tactics: touch a table tennis ball and let it gracefully kiss the top of the net before quickly falling onto the opponent’s side. Like a butterfly, the shot is elusive and unpredictable.

It’s a strategy that served her well – Bessho is eager to compete in her fifth Summer Paralympics later this year.

But Bessho says she’s putting her life on the line for Tokyo 2020. Like thousands of Olympic hopefuls around the world, she is constantly exercising despite mounting fear. She has been unable to get vaccinated amid a fourth wave of Covid-19 cases in Japan, driven by more contagious variants.

She doesn’t know yet if she can participate in the Paralympics. She is traveling to Slovenia this month for her qualifiers and Bessho says she is afraid of taking an international trip unvaccinated. “I don’t want to die from Covid,” Bessho told CNN. “If I die, I want to die after a winning hit in a match.” “I will not die a boring death, but I will take a big hit,” she adds with a laugh. “My friends say they will decorate my box with lots of ping-pong balls.” A difficult metamorphosis Bessho grew up in Hiroshima, Japan, in a house on top of a mountain in a rural community. One of the eight children, Bessho, says she was a fast runner with strong legs that allowed her to cross tricky hills every day to get to school. She was athletic from an early age, participating in volleyball, track and field and skiing. But when she was 38, her husband fell ill and died. Bessho remained shocked, depressed, and unable to muster the strength to go to work. When she finally started to get rid of the grief, she started to feel numbness in her hips and legs. Eventually she was unable to walk. Two years after her husband’s tragic death, she was diagnosed with cancer. The surgery to get rid of her tumor left her paralyzed. The doctor said she had only three years to live. “I wanted to end my life then. I couldn’t do anything myself,” she said. Paralysis was a dramatic turnaround in her active lifestyle. She longed to exercise and ride her motorcycle again. Even sitting still for a few minutes in a wheelchair was difficult. Still Bessho persisted. To become independent, she enrolled in a school to teach the disabled to drive a car – to drive the car only with her hands. At a gym at the driving school she read about paralympic sports. It inspired her to take up table tennis to help with rehabilitation. Five years after becoming paralyzed, Bessho began practicing the sport at the age of 45. When she was 56, she played in her first Paralympic Games. “I became disabled, but I also received a great gift: playing wheelchair tennis.” A butterfly in the wind But in 2018, after her fourth Paralympic Games, Bessho suffered another setback: she was injured in two serious car accidents. In the former case, a car hit her while she was in town, injuring her arms and hands. In the second case, a truck chased her car, leaving her hospitalized for seven months. But Bessho knows she’s ready to take the determination she gained from those setbacks to the Olympics. “I’ve been through so many difficult times,” says Bessho. “I’ve overcome so many things in the past two years, so I can overcome this again.” According to local reports, the Japanese government plans to vaccinate both Olympians and Paralympians, and the International Olympic Committee announced that Pfizer and BioNTech will donate vaccine doses of Covid-19 to participating athletes. In the meantime, she takes all precautions. Bessho says she disinfects everything “like crazy”. Since the start of the pandemic, she has kept a daily record of every trip she has taken outdoors, who she has been in contact with and for how long, and her temperature in the morning and night. Bessho even has a bag ready at the entrance of her house containing three days of clothing – in case she suddenly has to go to the hospital by ambulance. “I don’t know if the Olympics will be held as the situation in Covid is very bad now, but anyway, I do what I can now. I enjoy training every day,” said Bessho. “If I worry too much about whether the Games will continue, I will not be able to do the training.” But “The Butterfly Lady” hopes she will have the opportunity to compete in competitions and show off her progress this summer. “I am mentally strong. I have a fighting spirit in me,” she announces proudly. “No matter how old I am, I will still beat the younger players.” Butterflies may be delicate creatures, but this “butterfly lady” is seemingly indestructible.

