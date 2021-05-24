Sports
Game 4 Summary: Canes Fall Again in Double Overtime
NASHVILLE – The Carolina Hurricanes dropped a double-overtime heartbreaker for the second game in a row and fell to the Nashville Predators 4-3 in Game 4.
Brock McGinn scored two goals, but Luke Kunin’s second of the game was the difference in second overtime.
“It’s a tough pill to swallow,” said McGinn. “You work so hard to make it double overtime. It’s not easy to lose them both, but this group has been here before.”
HIGHLIGHTS | STATISTICS
The big picture
Less than 48 hours after playing 94 minutes and 54 seconds of hockey, the Canes played 96 minutes and 10 seconds of hockey, two of the three longest playoff games in franchise history. That’s exhausting, of course, and then it’s mentally exhausting to lose both games.
But while the Predators equalized the series with two games apiece, the Canes don’t smash the panic button. And why should they? They still have a home ice cream advantage in what is now a best-of-three series, and when they look back to Game 4’s tape, they’ll like a lot of what they see.
The Canes laced Juuse Saros with 61 shots. His franchise record of 58 saves was a big reason the game once again doubled overtime in the first place.
The numbers of shot attempts further illustrate dominance. The Canes tried to beat the Predators 129-72, including 38-8 in the first period and 26-9 in the second overtime.
“When you look at that game, it’s clear what makes us successful. We get on the front deck, start growling around, take pucks to the net,” Jordan Martinook said. “It’s a recipe for success. We exhaust them. That’s what we want to do. They’re going to score goals, but we just have to stick to what we do and what makes us successful. That’s all we need to do. We are there. “
The Canes will digest video and make minor tweaks here and there and maybe punch in a 0-for-3 power play achievement in Game 4, but other than the result, there’s not much the team wants to change in the future. the series.
“If you’re worried, that’s when those opportunities don’t come. We get those opportunities. They are there. We have a capable team. If we keep getting those opportunities, they will eventually go in. I love our opportunities. If we keep getting them and keep doing what we do, ”said Martinook. “I like where our game is.
Sometimes you win, sometimes you lose, and sometimes the bounces just don’t go your way.
“You want better. You feel like you deserve better. It doesn’t work that way,” said head coach Rod Brind’Amour. “We have to regroup and come back. It’s a cliché, but what’s done is done.
Fist bumps
Brock McGinn
Playoff Brock McGinn has arrived.
No stranger to scoring big goals in the post season, McGinn counted a critical pair, one to level the game late in the second period and one to give the Canes their first lead in the game just 13 seconds after the game. third.
McGinn’s first of the game was a bullet from the nearby boards. Saros couldn’t see through a screen in the front, and the puck pinged off the post and in, even tying the game to two with 1:55 left in the second.
Video: CAR @ NSH, Gm4: McGinn takes a shot home at a sharp angle
Just 128 seconds later, McGinn gave the Canes their first lead of the afternoon. Jordan Steel won the opening draw and the Canes got the puck deep and got to work on the front deck. Martinook put a heavy blow to Roman Josi on the right boards. Steel claimed the loose puck and threw it into the slot, where it rattled and landed on McGinn’s stick. As he fell to the ice, McGinn lifted a wrist shot over Saros’s shoulder.
Video: CAR @ NSH, Gm4: McGinn scores the second 13 seconds in third place
Vincent Trocheck
The Canes dominated the shot attempts in the first period, 38-8. Of those 38 tries, 17 were on the net, and the one that went in was a cool one, but that’s playoff hockey, right? And they all count the same.
Martin Necas made a substitution, but Vincent Trocheck got his knife on the dripping puck to help him over the goal line.
Video: CAR @ NSH, Gm4: Trocheck scores after 3-on-2 rush
The goal was Trocheck’s second in as many games.
Statistics Pack
40:16: Brett Fish registered a game-high 40:16 ice age, this after playing 39:27 on Friday. In the past three games, Pesce has achieved a total of 107:45 Ice Age.
39: Alex Nedeljkovic matched his jersey number in saves with 39. Time and again he came up with game-saving stops. He skipped a 2 to 0 chance.
Video: CAR @ NSH, Gm4: Nedeljkovic robs Trenin on 2-on-0 rush
And he will give Nick Cousin’s nightmares.
Video: CAR @ NSH, Gm4: Nedeljkovic expands, stops Cousins
Video: CAR @ NSH, Gm4: Nedeljkovic robs Cousins late in third place
13: McGinn’s second goal of the game, scored 13 seconds in the third period, is the fastest goal from the start of any period in the franchise’s postseason history.
Night quote
“They are two really good fanbases who take pride in having their buildings rock. I have no doubt that the Caniacs at home are biting their fingernails and getting ready to rip the roof off that place.” – Jordan Martinook
Next one
It’s back to Raleigh for Game 5 on Tuesday.
“Not much needs to be said,” said Brind’Amour. “We have to replicate games like that, and I feel pretty good doing that.”
