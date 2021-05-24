Schenectady Softball Cricket Association’s Memorial Day weekend tournament to bring top talent

Disappointed that the pandemic canceled last year’s Memorial Day weekend festival, the Schenectady Softball Cricket Association has stepped up its game with an 8-team tournament for this weekend.

The associations’ cricket tournament on Saturday and Sunday is expected to draw some of the best cricket players in the world, said Chairman Onkar Singh.

Four Schenectady teams will share the spotlight with a quartet of Queens-based teams that Singh says will bring international softball cricketers to town.

Softball cricket is the sport’s forearm bowling style.

During the associations’ 16 years of existence, occasional Memorial Day weekend festivals were held, and these were limited to local participants.

The association’s president expressed his gratitude to the mayor, council and city park maintenance for helping the association build a cricket ground on Central Park for the festival. Councilor John Polimeni, an advocate for the new venue, threw the ceremonial first pitch in Central Park last Sunday.

Tournament matches will also be held at Grout Park. The championship round is scheduled for Sunday at 2 p.m. in Grout Park.

During the Memorial Day weekend festival, foreigners are expected to book local hotel rooms and patronize restaurants and bars, providing a temporary boost to the economy, suggested Albert Morris, chairman of the associations’ discipline committee.

The softball cricket association has nine teams and approximately 180 members, and expects that number to increase at the start of the next local league in June, Singh said.

As baseball is to Americans, cricket is the national past for Guyanese, Morris said.

The city’s sports popularity is a selling point for Guyanese considering taking up residency here, he said.

The competition has influenced people to come here in the sense that they play cricket in Queens, Morris said. Now that they know they have a competitive league in Schenectady, it has helped them make that final decision. There was a push to have them migrate to Schenectady as they have a place to participate in the national pastime.

Born in Guyana, 51-year-old Morris moved to the US in 1997. He lived in Queens and Minnesota before coming to Schenectady. He said his 16 years here is his longest period in any city since moving to America.

Singh said he wanted to bring international cricketers to Schenectady to showcase local talent, such as Fizal G Husain, who Singh says is one of the best competitors in town.

Husain, 35, has also played in the Schenectady association since its inception. He competes with the Schenectady Nightriders.

Husain said he had to drive for three hours every weekend to find good competition.

Singh, an international cricket commentator who helps with local, national and international cricket softball tournaments, was deeply involved in cricket competitions while living in Queens for 10 years.

He said there was only marginal interest in cricket when he first founded the Schenectady association. But it eventually rose to 12 teams. It was reduced to the current nine teams due to limited cricket ground availability.

It’s important to note that cricket takes kids off the streets and gives them something to look forward to, Signh said.

The association runs a youth academy to hone the skills of about 30 children a year and has held a summer camp for a year.

Singh said the academy has contributed to the production of professional caliber softball cricketers.

I am a very proud president. When I go out and I see those guys I knew who were 12 years old then, and now they are 20, early 20, they have to take it into account.

Morris said he is also proud that Guyanese children from the academy are playing an important role in the city. One is a doctor at Ellis Hospital, while others are nurses and engineers running their own construction company. Many others are in college, he said.

They make the Guyanese community very proud of them because a migrant population does.

The association’s central location, Grout Park, is in need of improvement and the Schenectady Softball Cricket Association has asked the city to approve a long-term lease for the organization to maintain and convert it into a state-of-the-art, multi-sport facility available for all residents of Schenectady, with summer camps.

More from The Daily Gazette:

Categories: News, Schenectady County