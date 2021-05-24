George Kittle remains the best option of the 49ers in 2021





For those 49ers fans looking to put their favorite players in fantasy football this year, aiming for George Kittle remains the best bet for results. The San Francisco 49ers will be an intriguing team in 2021, and the fanciful football aspect of things makes some of the Niners’ offensive players provocative goods and goals. It’s probably safe to pass quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, given that reaching someone other than the top-level signal callers during a fantasy text is usually a bad idea. And it’s also risky for fantasy owners to count on one of the many running backs that head coach Kyle Shanahan is likely to deploy this season too, unless someone really comes out as a bell cow or ends up becoming that end-zone specialist for that valuable touchdown. points. Not surprisingly, you guessed it, tight ending George Kittle is San Francisco’s No. 1 option in fantasy football heading into 2021. This shouldn’t be that hard to estimate. After all, Kittle has been productive when he was healthy no matter who threw him the ball. And while Kittle was limited to just eight games last year due to injuries, he still managed 634 yards on 48 receptions with two touchdowns. Extrapolated over a full season of 16 games, that would have resulted in nearly 100 catches with nearly 1,300 receiving yards. More than enough for a real TE1 on a fantasy football grid. When should fantasy world owners turn to George Kittle? It won’t take long. And all fantasy owners understand that grabbing players in the first rounds is not the same as a league championship. It’s those late sleepers and waiver-wire additions that will eventually leave you like a champ and the rest of your league like chumps. According to Fantasy football calculator, Kittle’s average draft position in a 12-team points-per-reception (PPR) format is 2.07, which means he is the seventh player on average in round 2 of fantasy football drafts. Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, who is usually good for more yards per season, but less well-rounded as a blocker (that doesn’t matter in fantasy, of course) is No. 1 on the tight end list with a 1.09 ADP. Just behind Kittle in third place is Las Vegas Raiders’ Darren Waller at 2.09. Related Story: 5 Strategies to Help You Beat Your Fantasy Football Design Some fantasy owners and GMs may want to pass on Kittle, instead trying to take advantage of someone with a much lower ADP – perhaps Atlanta Falcons rookie Kyle Pitts (9.11) – with the hope that he can generate nearly as much production as Kittle, Kelce or Waller but at a much lower design cost. Others might be wary of Kittle anyway, especially as the 49ers end up with a completely healthy tandem of wide receivers, Brandon Aiyuk and Deebo Samuel, both of which will take the touch of the All-Pro tight side. At the same time, some quarterback stability with Garoppolo, and the law of averages suggesting the Niners will be much healthier than 2020, make Kittle a hard-to-miss commodity in early fantasy matches. Kittle could easily fall in Round 3 though, and you shouldn’t hesitate to pick him as a top pass catch option in PPR formats. And if you have a late pick in round 2, Kittle is still worth it there too.

