Hand Boys’ Tennis goes 16-0 for the regular season; Lacrosse teams win SCC openers

By By Dean Bibens • 5/23/2021 8:45 AM EST

Tennis for boys

The Hand Boys tennis team finished the regular season with a record of 16-0 after a 6-1 win against Cheshire on May 18. This is the fourth consecutive unbeaten season for the Tigers, who have now won 69 games in a row. In recent years.

Senior Josh Israel claimed a 4-6, 6-3, 12-10 victory in the singles field when Hand defeated Cheshire. Junior Sebastian Lowy won 6-0, 6-0; junior Max Gulla took a 6-0, 6-0 victory; and senior David Levchenko won his match 6-0, 6-0. Hand’s double team of junior Will Fumex and freshman Elliot Booth won a 6-7, 6-0, 6-4 decision, while the duo of freshmen Matt Vetter and senior John Van Ostenbridge prevailed 6-0, 6-0.

Hand enters the SCC Division I tournament as the No. 1 seed and will host the winner of No. 4 Fairfield Prep and No. 5 Guilford in the semifinals on Tuesday, May 25 at 3:30 pm. With a win, Hand advances to the final that takes place on Wednesday, May 26.

Hand will also participate in the Class L State Tournament, which opens on Friday, May 28.

Tennis for girls

The Handgirls tennis team won all three games last week to end the regular season with a record of 14-2.

The Tigers defeated Mercy 6-1 on May 17, then followed with a 7-0 win against Foran on May 19. Hand closed his regular season with a 6-1 win against Lauralton Hall on May 20.

Senior Lindsay Riordan won 6-0, 6-3 for the Tigers vs. Mercy. Junior Claire Langille won 6-0, 6-0; second-year student Laila Haraj-Sai came out on top 6-0, 6-1; and senior Eileen Chen shutout 6-0, 6-0. The doubles team of senior Paige Van Ostenbridge and junior Bella Vejar won 6-0, 6-1. The tandem of senior Eliza Beccia and sophomore Libby Rogers triumphed with a 6-2, 6-1 final.

Hand enters the SCC Division I Tournament as the No. 2 seed and has a bye through the quarter-finals. The Tigers will host the No. 3 Guilford and No. 6 Cheshire winners in the semi-finals on Tuesday, May 25 at 1pm. With a win, Hand plays in the championship game on Wednesday, May 26.

After SCCs, the Tigers will participate in the Class L State Tournament that starts Friday, May 28.

Lacrosse for boys

The Hand boys’ lacrosse team ended the regular season with a win, then took a quarter-final win at SCC last week. The Tigers have an overall record of 11-4 on the year.

On May 17, Hand hosted Guilford in the regular season final and claimed a 9-2 win. Senior Braeden Kosiewicz and Mike McGuirk both scored two goals in the win. Senior Darrell Brake, junior Kevin Sandor, junior Seth Sweitzer, senior Robby Swank and Jarred Martin each had one goal.

No. 3 seed-hand then took a 19-6 home win against No. 6 Shelton in the quarterfinals of the SCC Division I tournament on May 22. Senior Ryan Collins and senior Ben Sisk led the Tigers to the win by three goals. Senior Tatum Fitzmaurice, Kosiewicz, junior Declan Diprospero and Martin each scored two goals. Junior Patch Flanagan, Sandor, Robby Swank and Alex Cushing each added one goal.

Hand plays No. 2 seed Cheshire in the SCC Division I semifinals on Tuesday, May 25. If the Tigers win, they will face the winner of No. 1 Fairfield Prep and No. 5 Xavier in the final at Ken Strong Stadium at West Haven School on Thursday, May 27 at 7:30 PM

After SCC’s, Hand will participate in the Class M State Tournament that starts on Friday, May 28.

Lacrosse for girls

The Hand-girls lacrosse team closed the regular season and took a victory in its first postseason game last week.

On May 18, the Tigers took a 21-9 loss to Guilford in their last game of the regular season.

On May 22, Hand opened the SCC Division I Tournament as the No. 3 seed and Mercy doubled down 26-13 in a quarterfinal at the Surf Club.

The Tigers will play at No. 2 Cheshire in the semi-finals on Tuesday, May 25 at 4pm. With a win, Hand would face the winner of best-seeded Guilford and No. 5 Lauralton Hall for the title at Ken Strong Stadium in West Haven at 5pm on Thursday 27 May.

Boys golf

The Hand Boys golf team improved its record to 14-0 in the past year by registering a few wins last week. The Tigers are competing in the SCC Championship this week and will then face Morgan in their regular season finale.

The Tigers defeated Amity 155-175 at Madison Country Club on May 17. Senior Matt Doyle was the competition medalist with a low score of 36 in the round. Senior Conner Quinn followed with a 38, sophomore Matt Gagliardi shot a 40 and senior Will Fitzgerald carded a 41.

The next day, Hand traveled to the Portland golf course, beating Xavier 143-158. Doyle earned medalists with a score of 32. Hand’s scoreboard was completed by sophomores Reece Scott (34), Gagliardi (38) and Fitzgerald (39).

Golf for girls

The Hand Girls golf team advanced to 4-7 in the season after winning one of four games last week

On May 18, Hand recorded a 207-238 loss against Lauralton Hall at Oronoque Country Club. The following day, the Tigers lost a 171-225 decision against Cheshire at Southington Country Club. Hand ended his week competing against St. Paul and Suffield in a tri-match at Westwoods Golf Course. The Tigers scored a 193 losing to St. Paul (163) and beating Suffield (223).

Outdoor track for girls

The Hand Girls’ out-of-court squad finished in eighth place with 56 points in the SCC East Sectional Championship that took place at Bowen Field in New Haven on May 17-19.

Senior Anna Steffen claimed first place among the 3,200 by posting a time of 10: 53.09 in the event. Steffen also finished second for 1,600 with a score of 5: 07.78.

The Tigers’ other top finishers at the sectional encounter included sophomore Julia Coric in the 400 (3rd, 1: 00.82), sophomore Adelynn Arroyo in the 800 (4th, 2: 27.80), and 1,600 (4th, 5: 25.03) , junior Meryl Sullivan in the 1,600 (5th, 5: 25.12) and 800 (6th, 2: 28.04), and freshman Isabella Portley in the long jump (6th, 15-1.75).

The Tigers’ 4×100 relay team of sophomore Michelle Jiang, junior Aria Foligno, freshman Jordan Kells, and freshman Maya Blomberg took fifth place in 53.74.

Basketball

The Hand baseball team closed its regular season with a record of 16-1 after winning the lone game scheduled last week. The Tigers are competing in the SCC tournament this week and have states after that.

On May 17, the Tigers hosted Guilford and won the game 5-4. Senior Colin Telford walked four times and scored two runs in the win.

Hand is the best seed in the SCC tournament and will host No. 8 North Haven in a quarterfinal on Monday, May 24. If the Tigers win, they will receive the No. 2 Hamden and No. 3 Fairfield Prep winner in the semi-finals on Tuesday, May 25. A win there sends Hand to the championship game at Piurek Field in West Haven on Thursday, May 27 at 5:30 pm.

When the SCC Tournament is over, Hand will participate in the Class L State Tournament starting on Saturday, May 29.

Softball

The hand softball team lost both games last week to finish this year with a 3-14 record.

On May 18, the Tigers traveled to Cheshire and took a 14-2 defeat to the Rams. Senior Grace Hartmann hit a home run for Hand in the game.

The next day, Hand lost to Sacred Heart Academy 6-2 in their last game of the season.

Boys volleyball

The Hand Boys volleyball team closed the regular season with a 3-1 defeat to Cheshire on May 17. The Tigers finished 7-9 for the regular season this spring.

Hand is the No. 4 seed in the SCC tournament and will host No. 5 Xavier in the quarter-finals on Tuesday, May 24 at 5:00 PM. If the Tigers win that game, they will play in the top class Cheshire in the semi-finals on Wednesday. May 26 at 6 p.m. The SCC final will take place on Friday May 28.

Hand also competes in the Class M State Tournament, which starts on Wednesday, June 2.