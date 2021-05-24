North Shore Wins First League Football Crown – Boston Herald





Occasionally, a footballer gets the chance to redeem himself almost immediately. Jackson Conners-McCarthy knows something about that. In the club football championship for The League, Brooks School’s Conners-McCarthy followed a drop with the winning touchdown catch to help his North Shore Cobras take a 13-7 overtime win over the South Shore Dragons. It was an exciting end to the first year of The League, the brainchild of former Buckinhham, Browne & Nichols coach John Papas. The score was equal to 7 in the fourth quarter and Conners-McCarthy made a spectacular, one-handed reception from 23 yards on a pass from Hudson Weidman to put the ball just outside the red zone. However, in fourth place, Weidman went back to Conners-McCarthy, and the tight ending / safety dropped what could have been the game winner. “More than kicking myself (for the drop),” said Conners-McCarthy. ‘I ran off this sideline, (and) I thought it was over. But the team gathered around us. The atmosphere was so good, it really was. We turned it around when we went back to the sidelines and talked about it. ” The League’s overtime rules required one shot from every foul on the 3-yard line. The Cobras crammed an escape attempt by Dragon’s quarterback Christopher Milmoe from Belmont Hill. When it was the Cobras turn, Weidman rolled off Pingree to the right and found Conners-McCarthy in the back of the end zone to start a wild party. It was a bit deja vu for the Cobras. “No, it wasn’t drafted (to get to me), but I had a feeling,” said Conners-McCarthy. “That was the first time we scored this year. I walked a corner route from the 2 yard line. And then, it turns out, it was the last play. ” The game was not an offensive showcase, as both teams scored a touchdown in the second quarter. The Cobras took the lead on a 1-yard touchdown run by Matthew Morris of Rivers. But the Dragons soon tied it up on an 11-yard touchdown run on a back to Belmont Hill’s Michael Ahonen. Defense was high after that, as Cobras defender Nikhil Webb-Walker from Ipswich had two sacks. Bruising Dragons Run Back Damien Garcia from St. George’s led all rushers with 68 yards on 11 carriers. Papas believes The League is here to stay. “One hundred percent. We have had no complaints at all,” said Papas. Didn’t play soccer It’s been phenomenal and the public school kids who really love soccer and came out after their season enjoyed it It’s crazy I know it sounds impossible but we really had 100 percent customer satisfaction. It’s unbelievable. ” Count Conners-McCarthy as one of the satisfied customers. “I absolutely think it’s here to stay,” he said. “To be honest, it was the best competition I could have played in the spring. I am so grateful for it. It was amazing. It was set up great. It was run perfectly, great coaches. It was amazing.” Asked if he’ll be back next year, Conners-McCarthy said, “Yeah, probably.” He quickly corrected himself. “Absolutely, actually.” NORTH SHORE COBRAS 13, SOUTH SHORE DRAGONS 7 Cobras 0 7 0 0 6 13

Dragons 0 7 0 0 0 7 C Matthew Morris 1 run (Christian Carretero kick)

D Michael Ahonen 11 run (Avery Ravech kick)

C Jackson Conners-McCarthy 3 pass from Hudson Weidman (no attempt)

